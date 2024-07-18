India and Malaysia to increase cooperation in the field of Oil palm and other sectors

India and Malaysia have decided to increase cooperation between the two countries in the field of Oil palm and other sectors. This was discussed during the meeting of the Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Minister of Plantations and Commodities of Malaysia, Shri Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani. The Malaysian Minister is on a visit to India from 16-19 July 2024 and met Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi to discuss opportunities to deepen the bilateral agriculture cooperation between India and Malaysia.

The sides expressed the desire to collaborate on the National Mission on Edible Oil- Oil Palm, discussed the market access issues related to agriculture and allied products, institutionalization of the cooperation in agriculture, and application of digital technology in the plantation sector.

The meeting concluded with Hon’ble Union Agriculture Minister thanking Minister Johari Abdul Ghanifor a fruitful visit to India and expressing optimism for continued cooperation in Agriculture and other areas.