India and Korea to have Trade talks tomorrow : Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal and Minister for Trade, Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr. Han-koo Yeo, will hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow, 11th January, 2022, to discuss bilateral trade related issues.

The discussion will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters. The discussion will also feature investment related issues. The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries.