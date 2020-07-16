India and China Military Level meeting on 14 Jul 2020

New Delhi: India and China have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation along the LAC.

Commanders from PLA & Indian Army held a meeting at Chushul, on Indian side, for the fourth round of talks, on 14 July 2020.

The engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of India and China earlier, on 05 July, to discuss complete disengagement.

The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement.

The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level.

