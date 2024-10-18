India and Bhutan to Strengthen Hydropower Cooperation as Ministers Meet for Talks

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan, His Excellency Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met with the Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on strengthening the longstanding cooperation between the two nations in the hydropower sector.

Key points of discussion included:

• Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power (HEP) Project: Both sides discussed enhancing their collaboration to further boost energy production from this project.

• Puna-2 Tariff Finalization

• Future Collaboration: The two leaders explored potential avenues for future cooperation in energy generation.

Shri Manohar Lal reaffirmed India’s commitment to furthering hydropower development with Bhutan, noting that “More Power means more happiness.” He assured full support to Bhutan in this critical area of collaboration, underscoring the strategic and mutually beneficial nature of these projects.

India and Bhutan share a robust partnership in the hydropower sector, with several key projects contributing significantly to Bhutan’s economy and providing renewable energy to India.

This meeting marks another step forward in deepening bilateral relations and enhancing regional energy security through sustainable energy cooperation.