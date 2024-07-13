New Delhi: India Alliance Secured 10 out of 13 seats in the Assembly Bypolls on Saturday across 7 states . The Congress and All India Trinamool Congress have won four seats each out of the 13 assembly seats that went to polls on Wednesday across seven states. BJP candidates have won two seats, while AAP and DMK won one seat each. In Bihar, independent candidate Shankar Singh has won the Rupauli assembly seat by a margin of 8246 votes defeating his nearest rival and JD(U) candidate Kaladhar Prasad Mandal.

In Punjab, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won the Jalandhar West reserved Assembly seat. In Himachal Pradesh, ruling Congress have won Dehra and Nalagarh assembly seats, while BJP bagged Hamirpur assembly constituency.

In West Bengal, ruling All India Trinamool Congress won Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Maniktala and Bagda seats. Badrinath and Manglaur Assembly seats of Uttarakhand won by Congress Candidates. In Madhya Pradesh BJP candidate Kamlesh Pratap Shah won the Amarwara seat.