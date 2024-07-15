“India Aims to Become Leading Aviation Hub with $4 Billion MRO Industry by 2030” – Union Minister Rammohan Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister, Shri Kinjrapu Rammohan Naidu has announced the implementation of a uniform IGST rate of 5% on all aircraft and aircraft engine parts, effective from today,15th July 2024. This decision marks a significant milestone for the domestic Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry, aimed at making India a global aviation hub.

Commenting on this development,Shri Naidu, said, “The introduction of a uniform 5% IGST rate on MRO items is a major boost for the aviation sector. Previously, the varying GST rates of 5%,12%, 18%, and 28% on aircraft components created challenges, including an inverted duty structure and GST accumulation in MRO accounts. This new policy eliminates these disparities, simplifies the tax structure, and fosters growth in the MRO sector.”

The Union Minister further emphasized the role of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership in making this change possible. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, we are committed to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. His support for transforming India into a leading aviation hub has been crucial in driving this policy forward,” he added.

Union Minister applauded the efforts of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders who have worked diligently to achieve this policy adjustment recommended by the GST Council in its 53rd meeting on 22nd June 2024, the uniform 5% IGST rate aims to reduce operational costs, resolve tax credit issues, and attract investment.

Highlighting the future prospects, Shri Rammohan Naidu stated, “Our vision is to transform India into a leading aviation hub. The Indian MRO industry is projected to become a $4 billion industry by 2030. This policy change is a crucial step towards building a strong ecosystem for MRO services, driving innovation, and ensuring sustainable growth.”

The Ministry is confident that this move will significantly enhance the competitiveness of the Indian MRO sector, fostering innovation and efficiency, and creating a robust and efficient aviation sector.