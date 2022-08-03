New Delhi : India adds 10 more wetlands designated as Ramsar sites to make total 64 sites covering an area of 12,50,361 ha in the country. The 10 new sites include: Six (6) sites in Tamil Nadu and One (1) each in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Designation of these sites would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise use of their resources. Now, India stands at first position jointly with China.

India is one of the Contracting Parties to Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. India signed it on 1st Feb 1982. So far 64 wetlands covering an area of 12,50,361 ha have been designated as Ramsar Sites of International Importance from India, till date.

10 wetlands designated as Ramsar sites

S.No

Name of wetland

Area in Ha

State

Date of Designation

Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary

72.04

Tamil Nadu

08-11-2021

Satkosia Gorge

98196.72

Odisha

12-10-2021

Nanda Lake

42.01

Goa

08-06-2022

Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve

52671.88

Tamil Nadu

08-04-2022

Ranganathituu BS

517.70

Karnataka

15-02-2022

Vembannur Wetland Complex

19.75

Tamil Nadu

08-04-2022

Vellode Bird Sanctuary

77.19

Tamil Nadu

08-04-2022

Sirpur wetland

161

Madhya Pradesh

07-01-2022

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

40.35

Tamil Nadu

08-04-2022

Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary

43.77

Tamil Nadu

08-04-2022

Total area of 10 wetlands

1,51,842.41

TOTAL area of 64 Ramsar Sites in India (After designation of 10 more sites as above)

12,50,361