New Delhi : India adds 10 more wetlands designated as Ramsar sites to make total 64 sites covering an area of 12,50,361 ha in the country. The 10 new sites include: Six (6) sites in Tamil Nadu and One (1) each in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Designation of these sites would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise use of their resources. Now, India stands at first position jointly with China.
India is one of the Contracting Parties to Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. India signed it on 1st Feb 1982. So far 64 wetlands covering an area of 12,50,361 ha have been designated as Ramsar Sites of International Importance from India, till date.
10 wetlands designated as Ramsar sites
S.No
Name of wetland
Area in Ha
State
Date of Designation
Page No.
Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary
72.04
Tamil Nadu
08-11-2021
2-3
Satkosia Gorge
98196.72
Odisha
12-10-2021
4-5
Nanda Lake
42.01
Goa
08-06-2022
6-7
Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve
52671.88
Tamil Nadu
08-04-2022
8-9
Ranganathituu BS
517.70
Karnataka
15-02-2022
10-11
Vembannur Wetland Complex
19.75
Tamil Nadu
08-04-2022
12-13
Vellode Bird Sanctuary
77.19
Tamil Nadu
08-04-2022
14-15
Sirpur wetland
161
Madhya Pradesh
07-01-2022
16-17
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
40.35
Tamil Nadu
08-04-2022
18-19
Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary
43.77
Tamil Nadu
08-04-2022
20-21
Total area of 10 wetlands
1,51,842.41
TOTAL area of 64 Ramsar Sites in India (After designation of 10 more sites as above)
12,50,361