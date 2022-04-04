India achieves an all-time high annual merchandise exports, touching USD 417.81 billion in FY 2021-22, an increase of 43.18% over USD 291.81 billion in previous fiscal

New Delhi : India achieved an all-time high annual merchandise exports of USD 417.81 billion in FY 2021-22, an increase of 43.18% over USD 291.81 billion in FY2020-21 and an increase of 33.33% over USD 313.36 billion in FY2019-20.
For the first time, India’s monthly merchandise exports exceeded USD 40 Billion, reaching USD 40.38 billion in March 2022, an increase of 14.53% over USD 35.26 billion in March 2021 and an increase of 87.89% over USD 21.49 billion in March 2020.
India’s merchandise import in March 2022 was USD 59.07 billion, an increase of 20.79% over USD 48.90 billion in March 2021 and an increase of 87.68% over USD 31.47 billion in March 2020.
India’s merchandise import in April 2021-March 2022 was USD 610.22 billion, an increase of 54.71% over USD 394.44 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and an increase of 28.55% over USD 474.71 billion in April 2019-March 2020.
The trade deficit in March 2022 was USD 18.69 billion, while it was USD 192.41 billion during April 2021-March 2022.
|Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in March2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|Mar-20
|Mar-22 over Mar-21
|Mar-22 over Mar-20
|Exports
|40.38
|35.26
|21.49
|14.53
|87.89
|Imports
|59.07
|48.90
|31.47
|20.79
|87.68
|Deficit
|18.69
|13.64
|9.98
|36.97
|87.23
|Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in Apr 2021-Mar2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Apr21-Mar22
|Apr20-Mar21
|Apr19-Mar20
|Apr21-Mar22 over Apr20-Mar21
|Apr21-Mar22 over Apr19-Mar20
|Exports
|417.81
|291.81
|313.36
|43.18
|33.33
|Imports
|610.22
|394.44
|474.71
|54.71
|28.55
|Deficit
|192.41
|102.63
|161.35
|87.49
|19.25
Value of non-petroleum exports in March 2022 was 33.00 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 4.28% over non-petroleum exports of USD 31.65 billion in March 2021 and a positive growth of 73.94% over non-petroleum exports of USD 18.97 billion in March 2020.
Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 40.66 billion in March 2022 with a positive growth of 5.26% over non-petroleum imports of USD 38.63 billion in March 2021 and a positive growth of 89.79% over non-petroleum imports of USD 21.42 billion in March 2020.
|Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in March 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|Mar-20
|Mar-22 over Mar-21
|Mar-22 over Mar-20
|Exports
|33.00
|31.65
|18.97
|4.28
|73.94
|Imports
|40.66
|38.63
|21.42
|5.26
|89.79
The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April 2021-March 2022 was USD 352.76 billion, an increase of 32.62% over USD 266.00 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and an increase of 29.66% over USD 272.07 billion in April 2019-March 2020.
The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April 2021-March 2022 was USD 449.54 billion, showing an increase of 44.2% compared to non-oil imports of USD 311.75 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and an increase of 30.62% compared to non-oil imports of USD 344.16 billion in April 2019-March 2020.
|Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade Apr 2021-Mar 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Apr21-Mar22
|Apr20-Mar21
|Apr19-Mar20
|Apr21-Mar22 over Apr20-Mar21
|Apr21-Mar22 over Apr19-Mar20
|Exports
|352.76
|266.00
|272.07
|32.62
|29.66
|Imports
|449.54
|311.75
|344.16
|44.20
|30.62
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in March 2022 was USD 29.38 billion, registering a positive growth of 4.79% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 28.03 billion in March 2021 and a positive growth of 73.28% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 16.95 billion in March 2020.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.18 billion in March 2022 with a positive growth of 31.21% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 27.58 billion in March 2021 and a positive growth of 93.52% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 18.70 billion in March 2020.
|Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in March 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|Mar-20
|Mar-22 over Mar-21
|Mar-22 over Mar-20
|Exports
|29.38
|28.03
|16.95
|4.79
|73.28
|Imports
|36.18
|27.58
|18.70
|31.21
|93.52
The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2021-March 2022 was USD 313.82 billion, an increase of 30.77% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 239.98 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and an increase of 32.88% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 236.17 billion in April 2019-March 2020.
Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports was USD 369.19 billion in April 2021-March 2022, recording a positive growth of 43.39%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 257.47 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and a positive growth of 26.98% over USD 290.74 billion in April 2019-March 2020.
|Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade Apr 2021-Mar 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Apr21-Mar22
|Apr20-Mar21
|Apr19-Mar20
|Apr21-Mar22 over Apr20-Mar21
|Apr21-Mar22 over Apr19-Mar20
|Exports
|313.82
|239.98
|236.17
|30.77
|32.88
|Imports
|369.19
|257.47
|290.74
|43.39
|26.98
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in March 2022, are –
|Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in March 2022
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|Mar-22
|Mar-22 over Mar-21
|Engineering goods
|10470.80
|9298.36
|25.93
|12.61
|Petroleum products
|7377.07
|3609.36
|18.27
|104.39
|Gems and Jewellery
|3624.34
|3613.01
|8.98
|0.31
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|2649.59
|2288.87
|6.56
|15.76
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|2261.65
|2295.05
|5.60
|-1.46
|Electronic goods
|1740.56
|1400.67
|4.31
|24.27
|RMG of all Textiles
|1661.50
|1425.95
|4.11
|16.52
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
|1290.26
|1105.05
|3.20
|16.76
|Rice
|985.48
|1116.54
|2.44
|-11.74
|Plastic and Linoleum
|811.53
|719.54
|2.01
|12.78
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|32872.78
|26872.40
|81.41
|22.33
|Rest
|7506.82
|8384.20
|18.59
|-10.46
|Total Exports
|40379.59
|35256.60
|100.00
|14.53
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total imports in March 2022, are –
|Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in March 2022
|Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|Mar-22
|Mar-22 over Mar-21
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|18406.97
|10271.38
|31.16
|79.21
|Electronic goods
|8293.79
|5864.15
|14.04
|41.43
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|4390.95
|1735.74
|7.43
|152.97
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|3457.83
|3513.68
|5.85
|-1.59
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|3337.02
|2547.27
|5.65
|31.00
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|2720.91
|2102.57
|4.61
|29.41
|Transport equipment
|1993.64
|2210.75
|3.38
|-9.82
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|1861.93
|1719.92
|3.15
|8.26
|Vegetable Oil
|1674.59
|1076.81
|2.84
|55.51
|Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured
|1615.96
|204.16
|2.74
|691.50
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|47753.59
|31246.42
|80.85
|52.83
|Rest
|11312.37
|17652.44
|19.15
|-35.92
|Total Imports
|59065.96
|48898.86
|100.00
|20.79
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total exports in April 2021-March 2022, are –
|Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-March 2022
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Apr21-Mar22
|Apr20-Mar21
|Apr21-Mar22
|Apr21-Mar22 over Apr20-Mar21
|Engineering goods
|111632.94
|76719.60
|26.72
|45.51
|Petroleum products
|65044.80
|25804.37
|15.57
|152.07
|Gems and Jewellery
|38942.88
|26022.82
|9.32
|49.65
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|29152.67
|22088.48
|6.98
|31.98
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|24475.36
|24444.03
|5.86
|0.13
|RMG of all Textiles
|15936.70
|12272.21
|3.81
|29.86
|Electronic goods
|15588.06
|11093.29
|3.73
|40.52
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
|15244.20
|9827.89
|3.65
|55.11
|Plastic and Linoleum
|9783.35
|7462.85
|2.34
|31.09
|Rice
|9625.50
|8829.21
|2.30
|9.02
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|335426.46
|224564.75
|80.28
|49.37
|Rest
|82382.75
|67243.73
|19.72
|22.51
|Total Exports
|417809.21
|291808.48
|100.00
|43.18
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 77% of total imports in April 2021-March 2022, are –
|Statement 10: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-March 2022
|Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Apr21-Mar22
|Apr20-Mar21
|Apr21-Mar22
|Apr21-Mar22 over Apr20-Mar21
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|160683.24
|82683.87
|26.33
|94.33
|Electronic goods
|73067.90
|54287.93
|11.97
|34.59
|Gold
|46140.66
|34603.92
|7.56
|33.34
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|39853.08
|30084.48
|6.53
|32.47
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|31514.97
|16274.53
|5.16
|93.65
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|30927.82
|18887.96
|5.07
|63.74
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|30222.86
|19825.35
|4.95
|52.45
|Transport equipment
|20206.07
|18649.18
|3.31
|8.35
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|20104.96
|13510.01
|3.29
|48.82
|Vegetable Oil
|18931.51
|11089.11
|3.10
|70.72
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|471653.07
|299896.33
|77.29
|57.27
|Rest
|138568.35
|94539.54
|22.71
|46.57
|Total Imports
|610221.42
|394435.87
|100.00
|54.71