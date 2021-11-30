Index of Eight Core Industries (Base: 2011-12=100) for October, 2021

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below: Coal –Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 14.6 per centin October,2021 overOctober,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 12.2 per centduring April to October,2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year. Crude Oil–Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.2 per centinOctober, 2021 over October,2020. Its cumulative index declined by 2.8 per centduring April to October, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year. Natural Gas – Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 25.8 per cent inOctober, 2021over October, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 22.6 per cent during April to October, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year. Petroleum Refinery Products–Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 14.4 per centin October, 2021 over October, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.7 per cent during April to October, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year. Fertilizers – Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by0.04 per centinOctober, 2021 over October, 2020. Its cumulative index decreased by 1.1 per centduring April toOctober, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year. Steel –Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent)increased by 0.9 per cent in October, 2021 over October, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 28.6 per centduring April to October, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year. Cement –Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 14.5 per centin October, 2021 over October, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 33.6 per centduring April to October, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year. Electricity –Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 2.8per centin October, 2021 over October,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.3 per centduring April to October, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.