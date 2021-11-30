Index of Eight Core Industries (Base: 2011-12=100) for October, 2021

New Delhi : The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of October, 2021.ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Details of yearly and monthly indices and growth rates are provided at Annex I & II respectively.
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 136.2 in October 2021, which increased by7.5 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index ofOctober 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers,Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in October 2021 over the corresponding periodof last year.
Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2021 is revised to 9.9%from its provisional level 9.4%. The growth rate of ICI during April-October2021-22 was 15.1% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of lastFY.
|The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:
Coal –Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 14.6 per centin October,2021 overOctober,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 12.2 per centduring April to October,2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Crude Oil–Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.2 per centinOctober, 2021 over October,2020. Its cumulative index declined by 2.8 per centduring April to October, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.
Natural Gas – Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 25.8 per cent inOctober, 2021over October, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 22.6 per cent during April to October, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Petroleum Refinery Products–Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 14.4 per centin October, 2021 over October, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.7 per cent during April to October, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.
Fertilizers – Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by0.04 per centinOctober, 2021 over October, 2020. Its cumulative index decreased by 1.1 per centduring April toOctober, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Steel –Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent)increased by 0.9 per cent in October, 2021 over October, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 28.6 per centduring April to October, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Cement –Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 14.5 per centin October, 2021 over October, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 33.6 per centduring April to October, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Electricity –Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 2.8per centin October, 2021 over October,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.3 per centduring April to October, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.