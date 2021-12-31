Index of Eight Core Industries (Base: 2011-12=100) For November, 2021

New Delhi: The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of November, 2021. ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Details of yearly and monthly indices and growth rates are provided at Annex I & II respectively.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 131.7 in November 2021, which increased by 3.1 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of November 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel and Electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2021 is revised to 12.2% from its provisional level 11.6%. The growth rate of ICI during April-November 2021-22 was 13.7% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal – Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 8.2 per cent in November, 2021 over November, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.6 per cent during April to November, 2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil – Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.2 per cent in November, 2021 over November, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 2.7 per cent during April to November, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas – Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 23.7 per cent in November, 2021 over November, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 22.8 per cent during April to November, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products – Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 4.3 per cent in November, 2021 over November, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 10.6 per cent during April to November, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers – Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 2.5 per cent in November, 2021 over November, 2020. Its cumulative index decreased by 0.6 per cent during April to November, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel – Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 0.8 per cent in November, 2021 over November, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 25.3 per cent during April to November, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement – Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) decreased by 3.2 per cent in November, 2021 over November, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 28.3 per cent during April to November, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity – Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 1.5 per cent in November, 2021 over November, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 10.2 per cent during April to November, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.