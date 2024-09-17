Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India for the Month of August, 2024 (Base Year: 2011-12)

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is1.31% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2024(over August, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in August, 2024 is primarily due toincreasein prices offood articles, processed food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of textiles andmanufacture of machinery &equipmentetc.The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers and Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) June-24 July-24 (P) Aug-24 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.00 154.0 3.43 155.2 2.04 154.5 1.31 I. Primary Articles 22.62 192.3 9.20 197.6 3.08 194.9 2.42 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 146.9 0.48 147.9 1.72 148.1 -0.67 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 142.0 1.50 141.7 1.58 141.6 1.22 Food Index 24.38 190.7 8.91 195.4 3.55 193.2 3.26

Note: P: Provisional, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

2. The month over month change in WPI for the month of August, 2024 stood at (-) 0.45% as compared to July, 2024. The monthly change in WPI for the last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Mar-24 Apr-24 May-24 Jun-24 Jul-24 (P) Aug-24 (P) All Commodities 100.00 0.13 0.99 0.39 0.33 0.78 -0.45 I. Primary Articles 22.62 0.94 2.13 0.53 2.23 2.76 -1.37 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 -1.81 -0.46 -0.86 -2.13 0.68 0.14 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 0.21 0.79 0.57 0.00 -0.21 -0.07 Food Index 24.38 1.12 2.33 0.92 2.36 2.46 -1.13

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

3. Month-over-Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- Index for this major group declined by 1.37% to 194.9 (provisional) in August, 2024 from 197.6 (provisional) for the month of July, 2024.Prices of minerals (-2.66%), crude petroleum and natural gas (-1.84%),and food articles (-1.83%)decreased in August, 2024 as compared to July, 2024. The Price of non-food articles (1.65%) increased in August, 2024 as compared to July, 2024.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- Index for this major group increased by 0.14% to 148.1 (provisional) in August, 2024 from 147.9(provisional) for the month of July, 2024. Price of electricity (1.59%) increasedand price of mineral oils (-0.32%) decreased in August, 2024 as compared to July, 2024. The price of coal witnessed no change in August, 2024 as compared to July, 2024.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- Index for this major group declined by 0.07% to 141.6 (provisional) in August, 2024 from 141.7(provisional) forthe month of July, 2024. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 12 groups witnessed an increase in prices,7 groups witnessed a decrease in prices and 3 groups witnessed no change in prices.Some of the important groups that showed month-over-month increase in prices are manufacture of food products;fabricated metal products except machinery & equipment;motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers;machinery and equipment;paper & paper products, etc.Some of the groups that witnessed a decrease in prices are manufacture of basic metals;other manufacturing;other non-metallic mineral products;chemicals and chemical products;textiles etc.in August, 2024 as compared to July, 2024.

4. WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘food articles’ from primary articles group and ‘food product’ from manufactured products group have decreased from 195.4 in July, 2024 to 193.2 in August, 2024. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 3.55% in July, 2024 to 3.26% in August, 2024.

5. Final Index for the month of June, 2024 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of June, 2024 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 154.0 and 3.43% respectively.Details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and rates of Inflation for different commodity groups based on updated figures are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for August, 2024 has been compiled at a weighted response rate of90.2percent, while the final figure for June, 2024 is based on the weighted response rate of95.9percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in. Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of September, 2024 would be released on 14/10/2024.

Note: DPIIT releases index number of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index number is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of August 2024 (Provisional), June, 2024 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI are finalised after 10 weeks (from the month of reference), and then frozen thereafter.Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for August, 2024

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index August-24* Month over Month (MoM) Cumulative Inflation(YoY) Rate of Inflation (YoY) August-23 August-24* Apr-Aug 2023-24 Apr-Aug 2024-25* August-23 August-24* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 154.5 0.26 -0.45 -2.07 2.14 -0.46 1.31 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 194.9 -0.73 -1.37 2.37 5.38 6.73 2.42 A. Food Articles 15.26 209.1 -1.51 -1.83 6.68 6.97 11.43 3.11 Cereals 2.82 204.2 1.07 0.59 7.55 8.87 6.63 8.44 Paddy 1.43 201.1 1.71 0.00 8.08 11.10 9.18 9.12 Wheat 1.03 202.0 0.64 0.90 6.94 6.50 4.26 7.28 Pulses 0.64 234.3 2.97 1.52 8.15 19.84 10.39 18.57 Vegetables 1.87 303.1 -11.28 -12.32 14.08 8.85 48.44 -10.01 Potato 0.28 394.0 0.05 1.03 -21.63 71.97 -24.02 77.96 Onion 0.16 387.7 26.91 11.44 3.20 73.70 34.12 65.75 Fruits 1.60 207.6 4.83 5.81 -5.81 9.16 -12.88 16.69 Milk 4.44 185.9 0.96 -0.05 8.34 4.15 8.52 3.51 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 173.2 -1.19 -0.29 1.90 -0.77 1.87 -0.69 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 159.8 0.80 1.65 -7.70 -2.94 -6.80 -2.08 Oil Seeds 1.12 177.7 0.00 -1.17 -13.05 -4.90 -9.41 -5.38 C. Minerals 0.83 223.5 -4.60 -2.66 5.16 6.19 6.53 8.76 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 155.0 5.25 -1.84 -10.25 7.50 -1.93 1.77 Crude Petroleum 1.95 131.6 6.24 -3.66 -20.82 7.73 -9.10 -0.98 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 148.1 2.54 0.14 -8.13 0.32 -6.34 -0.67 LPG 0.64 114.4 -6.80 0.53 -20.29 2.25 -24.01 14.40 Petrol 1.60 153.9 3.01 -0.71 -8.39 -1.28 -2.13 -4.23 HSD 3.10 166.7 1.00 -0.42 -13.55 -1.88 -11.71 -3.03 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 141.6 0.29 -0.07 -2.60 1.03 -2.30 1.22 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 166.6 0.56 0.42 -5.20 3.50 -3.54 3.61 Vegetable & Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 150.2 -0.14 0.67 -25.89 -0.28 -20.87 1.83 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 133.9 0.46 0.22 2.11 1.93 2.42 1.90 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 178.9 -0.35 0.96 4.58 2.58 5.12 3.65 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 136.5 0.15 -0.15 -8.34 0.75 -8.46 1.79 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 152.8 0.27 0.46 1.76 1.64 0.87 1.46 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 124.7 -0.16 0.16 1.86 -0.22 1.78 -0.64 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 149.5 0.35 0.00 0.89 3.32 0.56 3.17 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 139.7 -0.36 0.72 -7.67 -3.15 -10.03 0.50 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 136.6 -0.22 -0.15 -5.97 -1.48 -7.03 0.22 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 144.6 0.00 -0.07 1.95 1.14 0.85 1.97 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 129.0 0.08 0.00 -2.79 0.94 -1.78 1.49 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 129.8 0.30 -0.54 1.60 -2.71 1.12 -3.85 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 127.9 0.07 -1.54 0.70 -4.84 0.29 -6.98 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 139.5 0.50 -1.13 -7.39 -0.14 -5.57 -0.78 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 117.8 -1.23 -1.17 -6.24 -1.77 -4.96 -2.40 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 136.8 0.43 0.44 -0.44 -2.04 -0.79 -1.51

Commodities/Major Groups/ Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation (YoY) figures for last 6 months Mar-24 Apr-24 May-24 June-24 July-24* August-24* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 0.26 1.19 2.74 3.43 2.04 1.31 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 4.57 5.23 7.42 9.20 3.08 2.42 A. Food Articles 15.26 7.05 8.07 9.93 11.14 3.45 3.11 Cereals 2.82 9.04 8.72 9.01 9.21 8.96 8.44 Paddy 1.43 11.74 12.03 11.57 11.90 10.98 9.12 Wheat 1.03 7.48 5.69 6.27 6.25 7.00 7.28 Pulses 0.64 17.18 16.79 21.95 21.64 20.27 18.57 Vegetables 1.87 20.09 23.60 32.59 39.06 -8.93 -10.01 Potato 0.28 58.43 71.97 64.05 68.23 76.23 77.96 Onion 0.16 56.48 59.20 58.98 93.35 88.77 65.75 Fruits 1.60 -3.05 -0.69 5.91 10.14 15.62 16.69 Milk 4.44 5.08 4.87 3.78 4.04 4.55 3.51 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 -1.75 0.88 0.68 -3.06 -1.59 -0.69 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 -4.25 -4.77 -3.87 -1.01 -2.90 -2.08 Oil Seeds 1.12 -7.17 -6.41 -5.08 -3.33 -4.26 -5.38 C. Minerals 0.83 -0.36 -0.27 5.73 10.70 6.59 8.76 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 4.87 4.97 9.80 12.55 9.12 1.77 Crude Petroleum 1.95 10.26 6.52 11.07 14.04 9.19 -0.98 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 -2.75 -0.85 1.01 0.48 1.72 -0.67 LPG 0.64 -10.19 -9.40 2.48 1.49 6.06 14.40 Petrol 1.60 -0.94 -0.63 0.51 -1.35 -0.64 -4.23 HSD 3.10 -3.51 -1.86 -1.06 -1.78 -1.65 -3.03 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 -0.85 -0.14 1.00 1.50 1.58 1.22 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 0.81 2.18 3.52 4.47 3.75 3.61 Vegetable & Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 -7.73 -4.89 -1.40 2.34 1.02 1.83 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 1.69 1.53 1.99 2.07 2.14 1.90 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 4.20 3.83 1.69 1.44 2.31 3.65 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 -1.83 -1.09 -0.15 1.19 2.09 1.79 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 1.00 2.41 1.33 1.74 1.26 1.46 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 1.14 0.16 0.40 -0.08 -0.95 -0.64 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 4.27 3.82 3.10 2.96 3.53 3.17 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 -6.12 -6.32 -5.41 -3.62 -0.57 0.50 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 -4.64 -3.83 -2.72 -1.09 0.15 0.22 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 1.20 0.49 0.77 0.42 2.05 1.97 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 -0.08 -0.23 0.55 1.34 1.57 1.49 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 -1.11 -1.92 -1.78 -2.97 -3.05 -3.85 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 -2.61 -3.33 -3.28 -5.17 -5.46 -6.98 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 -5.13 -2.68 0.77 1.20 0.86 -0.78 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 -7.14 -3.58 -0.33 -0.08 -2.45 -2.40 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 -2.16 -2.51 -2.36 -2.30 -1.52 -1.51

