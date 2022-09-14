Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India for the Month of August, 2022 (Base Year: 2011-12)

New Delhi : The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 12.41% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2022 (over August, 2021). WPI based inflation was 13.93% in July 2022. Inflation in August, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals & chemical products, electricity, food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Jun-22 (F) Jul-22 (P) Aug-22 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 155.4 16.23 153.8 13.93 153.1 12.41 I. Primary Articles 22.6 181.5 18.63 177.5 15.04 178.6 14.93 II. Fuel & Power 13.2 167.1 50.95 165.6 43.75 157.6 33.67 III. Manufactured Products 64.2 143.9 9.35 143.1 8.16 143.2 7.51 Food Index 24.4 177.4 11.78 174.4 9.41 176.0 9.93

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

2. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of August, 2022 stood at (-) 0.46% as compared to July, 2022. The monthly change in WPI index for the last six months is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 (P) Aug-22 (P) All Commodities 100.00 2.48 2.28 1.77 0.26 -1.03 -0.46 I. Primary Articles 22.62 2.03 2.11 2.29 1.68 -2.20 0.62 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 4.05 5.07 8.20 2.14 -0.90 -4.83 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 2.45 1.69 0.21 -0.76 -0.56 0.07 Food Index 24.38 0.90 3.03 1.33 1.03 -1.69 0.92

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group increased by 0.62% to 178.6 (provisional) in August, 2022 from 177.5 (provisional) for the month of July, 2022. Prices of Non-food Articles (1.98%) and Food Articles (1.57%) increased in August, 2022 as compared to July, 2022. Prices of Minerals (-1.90%) and Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-7.34%) declined in August, 2022 as compared to July, 2022.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group declined by 4.83% to 157.6 (provisional) in August, 2022 from 165.6 (provisional) for the month of July, 2022. Prices of Electricity (2.85%) increased in August, 2022 as compared to July, 2022. Prices of Mineral Oils (-7.79%) declined in August, 2022 as compared to July, 2022.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group increased by 0.07% to 143.2 (provisional) in August, 2022 from 143.1 (provisional) for the month of July, 2022. Out of 22 NIC two-digit groups for Manufactured Products, 12 groups have witnessed an increase in prices while 10 groups have witnessed a decrease in price. The increase in prices is mainly contributed by other non-metallic mineral products, Motor Vehicles, Trailers & Semi-Trailers, Electrical Equipment, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical & Botanical Products, Computer, Electronic & Optical Products, Machinery & Equipment, Wearing Apparel, Paper & Paper Products, etc in August, 2022 as compared to July, 2022. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are food products, textiles, chemical & chemical products, rubber & plastic products, furniture, and other manufacturing, etc. in August, 2022 as compared to July, 2022.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have increased from 174.4 in July, 2022 to 176.0 in August, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 9.41% in July, 2022 to 9.93% in August, 2022.

Final index for the month of June, 2022 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of June, 2022 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 155.4 and 16.23% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for August, 2022 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for August, 2022 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 80.8 percent, while the final figure for June, 2022 is based on the weighted response rate of 92.6 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in

Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of September, 2022 would be released on 14/10/2022.

Note: The DPIIT released index numbers of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index numbers is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of August, 2022 (Provisional), June, 2022 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI is finalised after 10 weeks, and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for August, 2022

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Aug-22) * Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2021-2022 2022-2023* 2021-2022 2022-2023* Aug-21 Aug-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100 153.1 0.89 -0.46 11.82 14.90 11.64 12.41 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 178.6 0.71 0.62 8.00 16.51 5.93 14.93 A. Food Articles 15.26 181.7 0.12 1.57 2.24 11.42 -0.80 12.37 Cereals 2.82 176.6 0.77 2.61 -2.50 9.13 -1.13 11.77 Paddy 1.43 168.8 0.37 1.56 -1.67 2.61 -2.18 4.33 Wheat 1.03 180.6 0.72 4.03 -2.12 12.57 -0.19 17.35 Pulses 0.64 179.0 0.98 2.23 10.45 -0.49 9.47 2.58 Vegetables 1.87 226.6 -3.09 0.22 -7.87 34.31 -12.64 22.29 Potato 0.28 289.7 7.00 0.07 -32.74 38.41 -37.39 43.56 Onion 0.16 174.4 -0.47 1.10 35.04 -22.36 62.78 -24.76 Fruits 1.60 204.6 6.81 8.71 8.50 17.76 -2.27 31.75 Milk 4.44 164.5 0.71 0.06 2.32 5.59 3.09 4.78 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 171.2 -3.23 -1.10 8.32 6.02 3.46 7.88 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 175.1 6.11 1.98 20.86 17.30 28.69 8.42 Oil Seeds 1.12 207.3 10.47 -0.38 39.52 1.03 53.79 -13.48 C. Minerals 0.83 206.2 -4.16 -1.90 13.68 13.71 7.16 14.81 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 155.2 -3.86 -7.34 50.66 70.23 34.49 59.84 Crude Petroleum 1.95 146.2 -4.90 -9.81 86.91 65.15 56.36 50.57 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 157.6 2.34 -4.83 28.31 43.13 28.15 33.67 LPG 0.64 131.6 7.22 -2.73 38.73 37.49 48.11 19.75 Petrol 1.60 164.2 1.98 -8.93 58.33 59.55 61.53 38.68 HSD 3.10 193.3 -0.90 -7.95 52.62 74.43 50.69 60.15 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 143.2 0.68 0.07 10.93 9.32 11.56 7.51 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 166.5 1.16 -0.30 13.56 8.01 12.73 5.65 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 187.3 1.67 -3.15 44.62 8.28 40.72 -0.74 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 128.1 0.55 -0.23 0.73 1.63 1.52 0.71 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 164.6 -0.31 -0.12 1.62 2.93 4.97 2.49 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 146.4 1.38 -0.54 13.75 13.36 17.35 10.41 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 148.6 0.14 0.88 2.43 4.34 3.27 4.65 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 123.3 0.94 0.33 0.29 3.38 0.25 4.14 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 143.3 0.43 0.21 4.30 2.81 5.39 1.78 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 154.6 -0.75 0.45 10.60 16.54 11.34 16.68 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 146.7 0.77 -0.34 11.39 14.06 12.23 12.59 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 141.0 -0.15 0.79 3.98 3.66 2.60 5.15 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 129.4 0.91 -0.84 13.14 7.73 13.85 5.63 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 135.8 -0.41 2.88 3.40 9.21 4.72 11.22 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 141.6 -0.55 5.44 2.43 9.52 4.32 12.83 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 148.6 1.42 -0.20 27.00 15.15 27.61 9.35 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 127.1 1.48 -0.70 21.20 12.39 19.65 8.73 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 140.2 1.01 -0.07 12.22 9.96 16.09 7.35

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22* Aug-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 14.63 15.38 16.63 16.23 13.93 12.41 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 15.94 15.18 18.84 18.63 15.04 14.93 A. Food Articles 15.26 8.44 8.48 11.78 13.71 10.77 12.37 Cereals 2.82 8.12 8.05 8.08 7.99 9.76 11.77 Paddy 1.43 0.99 1.48 1.79 2.35 3.10 4.33 Wheat 1.03 14.04 11.02 10.61 10.34 13.61 17.35 Pulses 0.64 2.22 -0.34 -3.07 -2.82 1.33 2.58 Vegetables 1.87 20.08 22.59 57.55 57.17 18.25 22.29 Potato 0.28 26.36 19.84 30.34 41.51 53.50 43.56 Onion 0.16 -9.33 -4.02 -20.40 -31.32 -25.93 -24.76 Fruits 1.6 11.12 10.58 5.91 15.44 29.44 31.75 Milk 4.44 4.12 5.56 5.81 6.35 5.45 4.78 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.4 9.42 4.63 6.37 5.73 5.55 7.88 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 25.27 23.95 24.07 18.53 12.81 8.42 Oil Seeds 1.12 22.49 16.10 7.08 2.74 -4.06 -13.48 C. Minerals 0.83 21.69 12.00 23.00 7.56 12.17 14.81 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 69.20 69.07 79.50 77.29 65.84 59.84 Crude Petroleum 1.95 83.56 65.69 78.67 72.98 58.77 50.57 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 31.78 38.84 49.00 50.95 43.75 33.67 LPG 0.64 24.88 38.48 47.71 51.24 32.00 19.75 Petrol 1.60 53.54 60.63 71.10 75.42 55.30 38.68 HSD 3.10 52.32 67.62 92.01 81.31 72.41 60.15 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 11.26 11.39 10.27 9.35 8.16 7.51 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 10.61 10.18 8.58 8.47 7.19 5.65 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 17.39 15.33 11.83 10.95 4.20 -0.74 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 1.60 1.59 2.07 2.31 1.50 0.71 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 2.92 2.68 3.14 4.06 2.30 2.49 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 12.95 13.29 15.56 15.11 12.54 10.41 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.64 4.42 4.86 3.90 3.88 4.65 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 2.38 2.37 1.59 4.08 4.77 4.14 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 4.87 5.49 2.46 2.38 2.00 1.78 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 13.62 15.74 17.87 17.14 15.28 16.68 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 13.30 13.83 14.49 15.59 13.84 12.59 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 3.45 3.64 1.61 3.79 4.17 5.15 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 8.79 7.77 8.91 8.87 7.50 5.63 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 6.24 7.67 9.10 10.38 7.67 11.22 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 5.02 6.98 9.76 11.65 6.42 12.83 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 27.02 25.35 18.50 11.94 11.12 9.35 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 19.95 19.03 13.93 9.36 11.11 8.73 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 11.08 13.21 11.15 9.80 8.51 7.35

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III