Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India for the month of August, 2021(Base Year: 2011-12)

New Delhi : The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing index numbers of wholesale price in India (Base Year: 2011-12) for the month of August, 2021 (Provisional) and for the month of June, 2021 (Final) in this press release. Provisional figures of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) are released on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month and compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. After 10 weeks, the index is finalized and final figures are released and then frozen thereafter.

The annual rate of inflation is 11.39% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2021 (over August, 2020) as compared to 0.41% in August, 2020. The high rate of inflation in August 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils; crude petroleum & natural gas; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year.The annual change in the components of WPI index and inflation in the last three months is given below.

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %) * All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Jun-21 (F) Jul-21 (P) Aug-21 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100 133.7 12.07 134.5 11.16 135.9 11.39 I Primary Articles 22.6 153.0 8.59 153.4 5.72 155.8 6.20 II Fuel & Power 13.2 110.7 29.32 114.3 26.02 116.0 26.09 III Manufactured Products 64.2 131.6 10.96 132.0 11.20 133.0 11.39 Food Index 24.4 158.7 6.72 159.3 4.46 159.6 3.43

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, * Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of August, 2021 (as compared to July, 2021) was 1.04 %. The monthly change in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 (P) Aug-21 (P) All Commodities 100 1.41 1.62 0.68 0.60 0.60 1.04 I Primary Articles 22.62 0.20 2.78 -0.86 1.86 0.26 1.56 II Fuel & Power 13.15 3.31 -0.27 0.83 0.82 3.25 1.49 III Manufactured Products 64.23 1.51 1.56 1.23 0.08 0.30 0.76 Food Index 24.38 0.33 3.18 0.00 -0.06 0.38 0.19

Note: P: Provisional, # Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (weight 22.62%): – The index for this major group increased by (1.56%) to 155.8 (provisional) in August, 2021 from 153.4 (provisional) for the month of July, 2021. Prices of Minerals (12.22%), Non-food Articles (6.18%) and Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (1.51%) increased in August, 2021 as compared to July, 2021. Prices of Food Articles (-0.25%) declined in August, 2021 as compared to July, 2021. Fuel & Power (weight 13.15%): – The index for this major group increased by (1.49%) to 116.0 (provisional) in August, 2021 from 114.3 (provisional) for the month of July, 2021. Prices of Mineral Oils (2.31%) and Coal (0.31%) increased in August, 2021 as compared to July, 2021. Prices of electricity remain unchanged. Manufactured Products (weight 64.23%): – The index for this major group increased by (0.76%) to 133.0 (provisional) in August, 2021 from 132.0 (provisional) for the month of July, 2021. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for Manufactured Products, 14 groups have witnessed increase in prices; 6 groups have witnessed decrease and for two groups the prices remained unchanged in August, 2021 as compared to July, 2021. The increase in prices in mainly contributed by manufacture ofbasic metals; food products; chemicals and chemical products;electrical equipment and manufacture of textiles.Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are manufacture ofother manufacturing; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products; leather and related products; other transport equipment and tobacco productsin August 2021 as compared to July 2021.

WPI food index (weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have increased from 159.3 in July, 2021 to 159.6 in August, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.46% in July, 2021 to 3.43% in August, 2021.

Final index for the month of June, 2021 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of June, 2021, the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 133.7 and 12.07% respectively. The details of All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for August, 2021 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y- o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate:The WPI for August, 2021 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 77 percent, while the final figure for June, 2021 is based on the weighted response rate of 91 percent. The Provisional figuresofWPIwillundergorevisionasperthefinalrevisionpolicyofWPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in

Next date of Press Release: Index Numbers of WPI for the month of September,2021 would be released on 14/10/2021.

The data collection of New Series of WPI (Base 2017-18) has also started with help of the Field Operation Division, National Statistical office, Government of India. The Industry Associations may ask industrial establishments (if selected) spread across the country to cooperate with the Survey Supervisor/Survey Enumerators of the NSO in collection of data since April 2017

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for August, 2021

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Latest Month) * Latest month over month (MoM) Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2020-2021 2021-2022* 2020-2021 2021-2022* Aug-20 August 2021* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 135.9 0.83 1.04 -1.32 11.69 0.41 11.39 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 155.8 1.10 1.56 0.06 7.93 1.88 6.20 A. Food Articles 15.26 160.9 1.05 -0.25 3.32 2.11 4.42 -1.29 Cereals 2.82 158.0 -1.05 0.64 1.77 -2.47 -1.60 -1.13 Paddy 1.43 161.8 -0.24 0.31 3.64 -1.65 2.86 -2.18 Wheat 1.03 153.9 -1.97 0.20 3.91 -2.02 -1.47 -0.19 Pulses 0.64 174.4 0.00 0.98 11.44 10.43 9.86 9.41 Vegetables 1.87 183.9 1.73 -3.36 -0.34 -8.12 7.23 -13.30 Potato 0.28 194.0 8.19 2.32 65.09 -33.25 83.44 -39.81 Onion 0.16 231.8 5.17 -0.47 -6.40 35.04 -34.44 62.78 Fruits 1.60 150.8 5.51 3.79 0.00 7.90 -0.25 -5.10 Milk 4.44 156.8 0.13 1.23 4.98 2.16 4.39 2.95 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 158.7 0.99 -3.23 4.07 8.32 6.23 3.46 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 161.6 1.37 6.18 -3.36 20.88 -3.31 28.76 Oil Seeds 1.12 239.6 1.10 10.47 2.88 39.52 2.70 53.79 C. Minerals 0.83 191.9 0.66 12.22 2.36 13.17 5.81 14.50 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas 2.41 101.1 1.69 1.51 -28.55 51.48 -16.44 40.03 Crude Petroleum 1.95 102.1 2.48 1.79 -33.82 88.16 -15.40 64.41 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 116.0 1.43 1.49 -14.24 27.67 -9.09 26.09 LPG 0.64 109.9 0.00 8.70 -10.85 38.35 6.15 48.11 Petrol 1.60 118.4 0.41 3.59 -20.97 57.80 -13.66 61.53 HSD 3.10 120.7 1.14 0.25 -21.93 52.24 -14.33 50.69 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 133.0 0.59 0.76 0.37 10.85 1.36 11.39 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 157.4 1.45 0.96 5.14 13.54 5.51 12.59 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 188.4 3.07 1.34 14.04 44.62 17.73 40.49 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 127.0 0.24 0.87 1.64 0.61 1.29 1.36 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 160.3 -2.92 -0.43 2.53 1.56 -0.58 4.77 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 132.2 0.09 1.30 -3.98 13.63 -4.32 16.99 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 142.0 0.81 0.85 -0.30 2.28 -0.07 3.27 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 118.2 0.34 -0.51 -1.09 0.51 -0.92 0.08 Mf/o Wood And of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 140.4 -0.52 0.29 -0.65 4.21 -0.52 5.09 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 132.5 -0.75 -0.15 -1.99 10.47 -1.98 11.34 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 130.2 0.17 1.09 -2.84 11.29 -1.78 12.14 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical And Botanical Products 1.99 134.0 0.54 -0.81 3.31 4.08 3.40 2.52 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 122.2 0.28 1.41 -1.56 12.92 -0.65 13.57 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 121.9 -0.60 0.00 -0.03 3.25 -0.09 4.55 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 125.5 -0.99 0.40 1.18 2.23 1.52 4.32 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 135.8 2.60 1.34 -2.94 26.98 1.82 27.51 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 116.7 2.95 1.21 -0.42 21.18 4.38 19.45 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 129.3 -0.71 0.47 -2.14 11.88 -1.92 14.93

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months (Y-o-Y) Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21* Aug-21* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 7.89 10.74 13.11 12.07 11.16 11.39 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 7.28 9.94 9.40 8.59 5.72 6.20 A. Food Articles 15.26 3.44 4.60 4.25 3.28 0.00 -1.29 Cereals 2.82 -4.08 -3.07 -2.58 -2.77 -2.79 -1.13 Paddy 1.43 1.38 -0.43 -0.55 -2.36 -2.71 -2.18 Wheat 1.03 -7.73 -3.16 -2.54 -1.77 -2.35 -0.19 Pulses 0.64 13.14 10.74 12.09 11.56 8.34 9.41 Vegetables 1.87 -5.19 -8.97 -7.18 -0.78 -8.73 -13.30 Potato 0.28 -33.40 -30.01 -26.11 -31.09 -36.35 -39.81 Onion 0.16 5.15 -19.72 23.24 64.32 72.01 62.78 Fruits 1.60 16.18 23.54 17.81 6.96 -3.52 -5.10 Milk 4.44 2.65 2.04 2.31 1.65 1.84 2.95 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 5.59 10.88 10.79 8.72 7.97 3.46 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 11.94 15.58 18.37 18.63 22.94 28.76 Oil Seeds 1.12 23.58 29.95 36.00 36.76 40.75 53.79 C. Minerals 0.83 19.96 20.64 13.25 15.33 2.70 14.50 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas 2.41 38.49 80.76 59.52 46.97 40.28 40.03 Crude Petroleum 1.95 84.13 162.24 108.20 78.47 65.51 64.41 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 9.75 21.27 36.74 29.32 26.02 26.09 LPG 0.64 10.82 21.46 60.49 31.44 36.25 48.11 Petrol 1.60 21.72 46.41 64.88 59.94 56.58 61.53 HSD 3.10 19.77 32.89 69.16 59.92 52.02 50.69 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 7.84 9.44 11.25 10.96 11.20 11.39 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 9.74 13.13 15.58 13.31 13.13 12.59 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 35.51 44.54 51.95 43.58 42.89 40.49 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 0.32 0.56 0.32 0.08 0.72 1.36 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 2.14 2.49 -0.81 -0.63 2.16 4.77 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 9.17 10.00 11.55 14.17 15.59 16.99 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 1.16 1.01 1.08 2.84 3.23 3.27 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 0.09 0.42 1.01 0.09 0.93 0.08 Mf/o Wood And of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 3.69 4.37 3.91 3.43 4.24 5.09 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 8.55 10.12 9.77 10.47 10.68 11.34 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 8.74 11.11 11.17 10.89 11.13 12.14 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical And Botanical Products 1.99 2.85 3.38 6.45 4.18 3.92 2.52 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 11.27 13.89 12.85 11.98 12.30 13.57 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 3.53 2.89 2.28 2.62 3.92 4.55 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 3.87 1.71 0.16 2.13 2.88 4.32 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 16.98 20.19 29.24 29.09 29.09 27.51 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 15.14 17.34 24.34 23.41 21.50 19.45 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 5.64 6.79 12.15 12.04 13.59 14.93

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI Index for last 6 months Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21* Aug-21* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 129.9 132.0 132.9 133.7 134.5 135.9 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 147.4 151.5 150.2 153.0 153.4 155.8 A. Food Articles 15.26 156.4 161.6 159.6 160.5 161.3 160.9 Cereals 2.82 155.1 157.7 158.5 157.7 157.0 158.0 Paddy 1.43 161.5 162.0 162.2 161.7 161.3 161.8 Wheat 1.03 150.3 156.1 157.4 155.7 153.6 153.9 Pulses 0.64 171.3 175.3 179.0 177.6 172.7 174.4 Vegetables 1.87 149.9 152.3 142.3 165.3 190.3 183.9 Potato 0.28 143.8 162.3 178.0 183.1 189.6 194.0 Onion 0.16 241.1 164.1 175.0 219.7 232.9 231.8 Fruits 1.60 160.1 191.0 179.3 161.3 145.3 150.8 Milk 4.44 155.2 154.7 154.9 154.4 154.9 156.8 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 155.0 162.1 163.2 165.8 164.0 158.7 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 139.7 143.2 145.0 148.4 152.2 161.6 Oil Seeds 1.12 185.0 195.7 208.9 211.7 216.9 239.6 C. Minerals 0.83 188.1 185.9 170.9 191.8 171.0 191.9 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas 2.41 89.6 90.2 92.2 99.5 99.6 101.1 Crude Petroleum 1.95 88.2 88.9 91.4 100.3 100.3 102.1 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 109.2 108.9 109.8 110.7 114.3 116.0 LPG 0.64 106.5 108.1 104.8 97.0 101.1 109.9 Petrol 1.60 97.5 97.8 101.4 106.2 114.3 118.4 HSD 3.10 103.6 101.0 106.4 114.5 120.4 120.7 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 127.9 129.9 131.5 131.6 132.0 133.0 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 149.8 154.2 157.3 155.8 155.9 157.4 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 172.5 182.7 191.0 184.5 185.9 188.4 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 125.0 125.7 125.8 125.6 125.9 127.0 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 157.8 160.3 159.3 157.6 161.0 160.3 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 127.4 128.7 128.5 129.7 130.5 132.2 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 140.0 140.3 139.9 141.2 140.8 142.0 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 117.6 118.2 119.5 117.7 118.8 118.2 Mf/o Wood And of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 137.7 138.4 138.3 138.7 140.0 140.4 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 130.7 132.8 132.6 133.0 132.7 132.5 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 125.6 128.0 128.4 128.3 128.8 130.2 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical And Botanical Products 1.99 133.4 134.7 136.9 134.7 135.1 134.0 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 119.5 122.2 121.2 120.6 120.5 122.2 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 120.2 121.2 120.9 121.4 121.9 121.9 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 123.6 124.7 124.0 124.5 125.0 125.5 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 124.0 128.6 133.5 134.0 134.0 135.8 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 110.3 113.0 117.0 116.5 115.3 116.7 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 121.8 122.6 126.5 127.5 128.7 129.3