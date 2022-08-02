IND vs WI: India to take on West Indies in Third T20 International match today

In cricket, India will take on West Indies in the Third T20 International match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts tonight. The match will start at 09.30 P.M. IST.

West Indies beat India by five wickets in the Second T20 International, leveling the five-match series 1-1 at the same venue last night. Chasing the victory target of 139 runs, West Indies made 141 for the loss of five wickets in 19.2 overs. Put in to bat, India were all out for 138 runs in 19.4 overs. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer with 31 runs. Obed McCoy delivered the best-ever performance as he picked up a six-wicket haul in four overs.

In the first game, the visitors defeated the hosts by 68 runs in Trinidad. The last two T20Is will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Broward County of Florida, United States of America.