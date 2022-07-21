IND vs WI: India to take on West Indies in first ODI of three-match series tomorrow in Spain

New Delhi: In cricket, India will take on West Indies in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series, tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. The match will start at 7 PM IST.

In the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami have also been rested for the series.

Against a shaky West Indies batting line-up, India have a variety of options to choose from in their bowling attack. Dhawan’s deputy, Ravindrandra Jadeja is likely to team up with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department.

While Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur will lead the pace attack.

For the West Indies, the return of all-rounder Jason Holder is a big boost after being rested from white-ball matches against the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shephard (reserve) and Hayden Walsh Jr (reserve).