IND vs NZ: India beat New Zealand by 168 runs, clinch series T20I

India demolished New Zealand by 168 runs in the deciding third and final T20 international at Ahmedabad. Chasing the target of 235, the visitors were bundled out for a paltry score of 66 runs in 12.1 overs. Daryl Mitchell was the highest score for New Zealand with 35 runs. Only two batsmen could reach the double figure, while four batsmen were out without scoring any runs.

For the winners, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers taking Four wickets, and Arshdeep Singh Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik took 2 wickets.

With this, India won the series 2-1. Visitors won the first match by 21 runs in Ranchi while hosts won the second T20I in Lucknow by 6 wickets.

Earlier the hosts won the toss, elected to bat and scored 234 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Shubman Gill hit a ton with 126 runs on 63 balls and remained not out. Rahul Tripathi scored 44 off 22 balls.