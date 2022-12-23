IND vs BAN: Bangladesh trail India by 80 runs on Day Two of final test Match in Dhaka

Bangladesh trail India by 80 runs at the end of Day Two of the second and final cricket test Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The hosts were seven for no loss at stumps. On day one, the hosts were all out for 227 runs in their first innings.

Earlier, riding on Rishabh Pant’s 93 and Shreyas Iyer’s 87 runs, the visitors were all out for 314, taking a lead of 87 runs. Resuming at the overnight score of 19 without loss, Pant and Shreyas shared a 159-run partnership to help India wrest back control of the second test. India’s top order collapsed as both the overnight batters Skipper KL Rahul and Shubman Gill departed in quick succession. Rahul was out for 10 while Shubman Gill made 20. For Bangladesh Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan got 4 wickets each.

India won the first test by 188 runs in Chittagong on Sunday.