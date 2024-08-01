Incredible India Tourist Facilitator Certification Program Aims to Enhance Local Tourism Services

The Ministry of Tourism has envisioned to develop tourism on a Mission Mode by seeking synergy & convergence with Central Line Ministries, States/UTs and other stakeholders for development of infrastructure, product & experiences, skilling and connectivity in the tourism sector. Details of the programme /initiatives taken in this regard are:

i. Revamped Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible destinations following a destination centric approach. The Ministry has selected 57 destinations across 32 States/Union Territories and has sanctioned 29 projects for an amount of Rs.644.00 Crore under SD2.0 Scheme.

ii. Formulated guidelines for ‘Challenge Based Destination Development’ as a sub scheme of Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme to enhance tourist experience and to transform tourist destinations as sustainable & responsible destinations. 42 destinations have been selected in 4 categories namely (i) Spiritual Tourism, (ii) Culture & Heritage, (iii) Vibrant Village Program, (iv) Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar Sites for development under the above scheme.

iii. Launched National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme for the development of tourism infrastructure and tourist amenities at identified pilgrimage destinations in the country.

iv. Launched the Incredible India Tourist Facilitator (IITF) Certification Programme – a Pan-India online learning program accessible from different digital devices. The programme aims at enhancing the overall experience of tourists by making available a pool of local, trained professionals at tourist sites across the country.

v. The Ministry of Tourism approached Ministry of Civil Aviation for inclusion of several tourism routes for providing better air connectivity to important tourist places. 53 tourism routes were operationalized by Ministry of Civil Aviation under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN).

The Ministry of Tourism promotes the tourism destinations and tourism products of the country in a holistic manner both within the country and overseas markets. These objectives are met through an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign in association with the travel trade, State Governments and Indian Missions.

Promotions are also undertaken through the Website and Social Media platforms of the Ministry. The tourist destinations in the country are also amplified through the different promotional materials developed by the Ministry. The Ministry of Tourism also participates in travel fairs/exhibitions held in major and potential overseas markets to increase India’s share in the global tourism market.