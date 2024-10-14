Income-Tax Department Conducts TDS Outreach Programme at RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The Income-tax Department under the aegis of the Joint Commissioner of Income tax, TDS Circle, Visakhapatnam has conducted “TDS OUTREACH PROGRAMME” at RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, today (14.10.2024).

The program was chaired by Shri K Prasad, IRS, Joint Commissioner of Income tax, TDS Circle, Visakhapatnam in which other dignitaries Shri Ijjada Madhusudhana Rao, IRS, Dy. Commissioner of Income-tax, TDS circle Visakhapatnam, several senior officials of RINL and Income Tax department also participated.

Addressing the senior officials of RINL, Shri K Prasad, IRS, Joint Commissioner of Income tax ,TDS Circle, Visakhapatnam explained the recent developments taken place in the Income-tax Department with regard to TDS starting from digitalization process undergone in the Department, gathering of financial information which reflects in pre-filled returns, collection of data through annual information system, filing of appeals, etc., all at the convenience of taxpayers without visiting any income-tax office. Sri K Prasad, IRS, Joint Commissioner of Income tax, TDS Circle, Visakhapatnam said that RINL has a strong foundation and plays a vital part in the financial growth of the nation.

The program was conducted to reach officers/employees of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam steel plant to create awareness about TDS provisions and compliances, genuine claim of IT deduction/exemptions and for issuing the advisory to their staff members and to create awareness about tax compliance, taxpayer services, recent developments in the Income-tax Department, flagship schemes taken up by the Department, etc.

Later, senior officials of the Income Tax department clarified the doubts raised by the participants of the program in the matters related to Income-tax.