Income-Tax Department Conducts Taxpayers Outreach Programme at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam

The Income-tax Department under the aegis of the Deputy Commissioner of Income tax, Visakhapatnam, has conducted TAX PAYERS’ OUTREACH PROGRAMME at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam today.

The programme was chaired by Shri Ijjada Madhusudhana Rao, IRS, Deputy Commissioner of Income tax, Circle 3(1), Visakhapatnam in which other dignitaries Shri P V Seshagiri Rao, IRS, Asst. Commissioner of Income-tax Circle 1(1) Visakhapatnam, Shri V Santa Kumar, Chief General Manager (F&A), Dr. V. R. Bapa Rao, Chief General Manager (Proj) I/c, and several senior officials of RINL and Income Tax department also participated in the programme.

Addressing the senior officials of RINL, Shri Ijjada Madhusudhana Rao, IRS, Deputy Commissioner of Income tax ,Circle 3(1), Visakhapatnam explained the recent developments taken place in the Income-tax Department with regard to easing of tax compliance starting from e-filing, digitalization process undergone in the Department, gathering of financial information which reflects in pre-filled returns, collection of data through annual information system, filing of appeals, etc., all at the convenience of taxpayers without visiting any income-tax office.

The programme was conducted to reach officers/employees of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam steel plant to create awareness about genuine claim of IT deduction/exemptions and for issuing the advisory to their staff members and to create awareness about tax compliance, taxpayer services, recent developments in the Income-tax Department, flagship schemes taken up by the Department, etc.

Shri V Santa Kumar, CGM(F&A) & Head of the department (Finance & Accounts), in his address, said that it is a good opportunity for the employees of RINL to interact with the tax officials to get the update in submitting IT returns.

Later, senior officials of the Income Tax department clarified the doubts raised by the participants of the programme in the matters related to Income-tax.