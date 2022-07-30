Inclination towards energy literacy increases, 34 thousand registrations in a day

New Delhi : Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Shri Karmaveer Sharma informed that people’s inclination towards Energy Literacy Campaign of Madhya Pradesh, started with the aim of making people literate against the expenditure and wastage of energy has increased. In the last 24 hours, 34 thousand 83 people have registered. So far more than 3 lakh people have registered.

Praising the registration and verification works of the departmental officers today, Shri Sharma said that the certification work should also be completed at the same speed. Students should complete the process of registration and certification in their class itself. With this, all the schools and colleges playing an active role in the campaign will be 100 percent certified.