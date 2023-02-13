Incentives to Promote Coal Gasification : Pralhad Joshi

To incentivize private sector companies for developing coal gasification projects, Ministry of Coal has formulated a policy wherein, a provision has been made for 50% rebate in revenue share for all future commercial coal block auctions for the coal used in gasification purpose provided the coal quantity used for gasification is at least 10% of total coal production. Further, separate auction window under NRS sector has been created for making coal available for new coal gasification plants. From these incentives, it will meet the demand of dry fuel for the projects.

The Prime Minister, at the 26th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26) held in Glasgow, United Kingdom, expressed to intensify India’s efforts to address the challenge of climate change by presenting to the world five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of climate action by India. One of these elements is to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 which presents vision for our long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies. He also emphasized the need for climate justice and climate friendly lifestyles to safeguard future generations and the planet from the impacts of climate change. He also articulated that India’s historical cumulative emissions and per capita emissions are very low despite being home to more than 17% of the global population.

