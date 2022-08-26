INAUGURATION OF TAURUS SAINIK ARAMGRAH

New Delhi : Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, AVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Western Command inaugurated the Taurus Sainik Aramgrah at Delhi Cantt on 25 Aug 2022. The facility is first of its kind as it is constructed by Indian Army in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as an Equal Value Infrastructure Project. The officials of DMRC were also present for the event.

This 148 bed state of the art facility has an aesthetically designed waiting lounge, in-house dining, a green area and ample parking. The facility is constructed primarily to ensure comfortable stay of serving/retired defence personnel including their dependents who come to Delhi for their medical treatment. The facility reiterates commitment of Indian Army towards its serving/retired soldiers and their families in line with the service ethos of Share & Care.