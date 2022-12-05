Inauguration of Electronics Lab at Electropreneur Park of STPI Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI inaugurated the new Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Lab facility of Electropreneur Park-Bhubaneswar at STPI ELITE, Bhubaneswar in the august presence of Shri Manas Panda, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar and Industry leaders including Dr. Satya Gupta, Founder & CEO, EPIC Foundation and President VLSI Society of India, Shri Pradip Thaker, Country Head & VP – Engineering, D-Matrix, , Shri Shivraj Dharne, Director of Technology Enablement COE, Global Foundries,Shri Rajat Ojha, CEO, Gamitronics.

The Lab facility is equipped with advanced equipments such as PCB prototyping, PCB SMT assembly line, Communication Testing, Optics, Agritech & Drone testing facilities which would help the innovators working in Electronics domain to Develop & Test their Prototype/Products. Electropreneur Park-Bhubaneswar, is one of the Centres of Entrepreneurships setup by STPI, supported by Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India and Department of E& IT, Govt. of Odisha with IIIT,BBSR as academic partner & India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) as Industry partner and Plugin Alliance, Texas Instruments, NALCO, Excelpoint, NRDC among others as Technology partners. It focuses on start-ups, academia, researchers, innovators working in ESDM sector to support them with Plug & Play incubation space, Technical & Strategic mentoring, Funding assistance, Market connect etc. The advance lab will act as an important feeder line for the upcoming Common Facility Centre (CFC) of Electronic manufacturing Centre (EMC).