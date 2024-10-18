Inauguration of ‘Aviation Park’ Showcasing India’s Aviation Heritage

Under the leadership of Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation unveiled the Aviation Park within the premises of the Ministry. Situated amidst a serene waterbody, the park showcases a stunning display of aircraft models, depicting the evolution of planes and the growth of India’s Civil Aviation sector. The displays symbolize the ministry’s journey towards progress and innovation in the aviation field.

A backdrop of free-standing architectural columns, representing various regions of India, celebrates the rich cultural and architectural heritage of the country. A dedicated path in the park highlights significant milestones in India’s civil aviation history, from early flight/aircrafts developments to modern advancements, creating an educational experience for the visitors.

The park has been thoughtfully developed with sustainability in mind. Bamboo has been utilized for shaded seating areas, promoting eco-friendly construction practices. The park promises to be a landmark destination, blending India’s aviation achievements with its architectural and cultural legacy, inspiring future generations of aviation enthusiasts.

Shri Ram Mohan Naidu praised the collaborative efforts of all involved, emphasizing that the Aviation Park stands as a testament to India’s rising influence in global aviation.