Inauguration of Advanced Life Support Ambulance in IMFA Mines by MLA- Sukinda

Kaliapani: Today Er. Priti Ranjan Gharai, MLA- Sukinda and President SRCKMS Union has inaugurated two Advanced Life Support Ambulances at IMFA Sukinda & Mahagiri Mines in the Chrome Valley where in Sanjeev Das- Sr. VP Head Mines BU, Sudhanshu Patni- VP Mining were present. Chief Guest Priti Ranjan Gharai appreciated in his address for the step taken by IMFA Management to deploy two Advanced Life Support Ambulances for the emergency health services which will surely be helpful to the employees.

These ambulances are well equipped with Ventilator, Series pump, Defibrillator, Patient monitoring system, Folding stretcher along with other essential medical instruments. In this inaugural function local PRI members, Union leaders and other employees were also present.