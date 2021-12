Bhubaneswar: In view of Cyclone Jawad schools in 19 districts shall remain closed on 4th Dec, 2021. The districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, J’singhpur, K’pada, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, K’mal, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri & M’bhanj.

Related