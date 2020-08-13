In view of COVID19 pandemic, permission not given to Puja Mandaps in Bhubanewsar & Cuttack to celebrate the festival at community level

Bhubaneswar: In view of COVID19 pandemic, there are restrictions on large religious congregations. So, no permission has been given to Puja Mandaps to celebrate Ganesh Puja at community level in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar, says Twin City Police .

