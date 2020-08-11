In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Govt discouraged large gatherings in the Independence Day celebration throughout the State

Bhubaneswar: In view of COVID-19 pandemic, State Government has discouraged large gatherings in the Independence Day celebration throughout the State. Only one/two police contingent shall participate in the ceremony for offering compliments to the Chief Guest during the celebration. There will be no parade/marchpast and also no participation by the general public. Only limited number of guests (around 50 to 75) may be invited to the celebration, using e-invites, including 15 to 20 Covid warriors (doctors, health workers, sanitation workers). It is imperative that social distancing norms, wearing masks etc. are to be followed strictly by those attending the function. The venue must be well sanitised. Guidelines have been issued by the Home Department to all the Collectors and SPs in this effect. Similar guideline/procedure shall be followed for the celebration at Block and Panchayat levels.

As per direction of Chief Minister, steps have been taken to strengthen the activities of School & Mass Education Department. A Senior Officer either in the rank of Additional Director or Joint Director is assigned as the Nodal Officer for each district to monitor the activities of the Department and coordinate among other officers.

