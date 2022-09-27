In this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, maximum programmes should be organized to spread mass awareness about the glorious tales of India’s freedom, Chief Minister

New Delhi : Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal has called upon all the educational institutions and all the sections of the society that during the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav several programme should be organized to spread mass awareness about the glorious tales of India’s freedom.

“Organizing such programmes always plays a significant role in making the coming generations aware of the immortal saga of the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters,” said Sh. Manohar Lal as he visited Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula today to see the special screening of Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Sh. Gian Chand Gupta, Home Minister, Sh. Anil Vij, Education Minister, Sh. Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister, Sh. Mool Chand Sharma, Urban Local Bodies Minister, Dr. Kamal Gupta, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Kamlesh Dhanda, MP Sonipat, Sh. Ramesh Kaushik, MP, Rajya Sabha, Sh. Krishan Lal Panwar, MLA, Sh. Mohan Badoli and other senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister lauded Doordarshan for making this 75-episode mega show beautifully illustrating the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle. Through this series, the common man will be able to get every glimpse of the country’s freedom struggle.

“It is believed that our freedom struggle started in 1857, but even before that there were many such revolutionaries and martyrs who made a lot of efforts for the freedom of this country. They first fought with the Mughals and then fought with the British, in this struggle many great men made supreme sacrifice of their lives, which remained unheard in history,” said Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that in this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a commendable effort has been made by Doordarshan for taking a unique initiative to bring together all the available information about the brave martyrs in the form of a 75-episode a docu-drama titled Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha. Today the special screening of the first and third episodes was done.

The new generation has to understand the real meaning of Swaraj “The word Swaraj had taken many meanings. The story of Swaraj begins with the history of our country, culture, language and religion. We have to tell all these things to the new generation. It is the need of the hour that we should tell the true meaning of Swaraj to the younger generation,” said Sh. Manohar Lal.

Chief Minister expresses gratitude to the Prime Minister

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi for announcing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the year 2020. Numerous patriotic programs have been organized all over the country for two years during Amrit Kaal.

On this occasion, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for attending the screening.

“As the entire country is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department is continuously organizing programmes across the state during this Amrit Kaal. Doordarshan has also made a serial series of 75 episodes during the same period,” said Dr. Amit Agrawal.