In the year 2022 till 9th September, Government appoints a record number of 165 Judges in various High Courts, the highest in a calendar year so far

New Delhi : The Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the Government has recently referred back 20 names to Supreme Court Collegium recommended for appointment as High Court judges. As on 09.12.2022, against the sanctioned strength of 1108 Judges, 777 Judges are working in High Courts, leaving a vacancy of 331 (30%) judges to be filled. Against 331 Vacancies, at present, 147 proposals received from High Courts are at various stages of processing between the Government and the Supreme Court Collegium. Further recommendations from High Court Collegiums are yet to be received in respect of 184 vacancies in High Courts. In the year 2022 till 09.12.2022, Government has appointed a record number of 165 Judges in various High Courts, which is highest in a calendar year so far.

Constitution (Ninety-Ninth Amendment) Act, 2014 and the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, 2014 w.e.f. 13.04.2015 were declared as unconstitutional and void vide judgement dated 16.12.2015. The Collegium system as existing prior to the enforcement of the Constitution (Ninety-Ninth Amendment) Act, 2014 was declared to be operative, and all current appointments in the Higher Judiciary are currently being made as per the existing MoP.