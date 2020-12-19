In the post-pandemic period, Odisha Govt is taking many initiatives for the revival of Tourism sector: Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi

New Delhi: Mr Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Minister of Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Government of Odisha yesterday said to revive Tourism sector, everyone should come together and work collectively.

Odisha has made a huge impact in changing people’s lives and set records in good governance among different Indian states. Odisha is a leader in terms of the largest network of rural roads, rural housing, poverty reduction and agriculture. Odisha has successfully doubled the income of the farmers.

Addressing the ‘Odisha Tourism Virtual Roadshow – 2020’ held for Jharkhand tourism fraternity covering Ranchi,- Jamshedpur and Bokaro, organized by Odisha Tourism and FICCI, Mr Panigrahi said, “Odisha is India’s best-kept secret which has to offer many hidden tourist attractions. In the post-pandemic period, the Government is taking many initiatives for the revival of the sector.”

Mr Panigrahi assured full support of Odisha tourism for the revival of domestic tourism between the states. Mr Vishal Kumar Dev, Commissioner – cum – Secretary, Tourism, Government of Odisha said, “The pandemic has changed the travel preferences of the tourist. Hence the ‘Odisha by Road’ campaign was launched to cater to the changing tourist needs of short-haul visits connecting Odisha’s tourist destinations with neighbouring states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, with a renewed emphasis on health safety of the visitors.”

“Strict adherence to COVID protocols and proactive compliance of safety measures have been the bedrock of our Tourism campaign,” Mr Dev added.

Mr Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Director -Tourism, said the COVID-19 pandemic has not dampened the willingness of the tourist to travel and this has encouraged Odisha to launch the eco-retreat at five locations namely Konark, Bhitarkanika, Hirakud, Satkosia and Daringbadi.

Mr Jadhav welcomed stakeholders of Jharkhand to experience the essence of Odisha and the new tourism products which the state has launched.

A detailed presentation by Odisha tourism highlighted the steps taken by Odisha to train the local stakeholders on safety protocols and assured that all the necessary precautions are in place. There are 47 nature camps in Odisha and they have been given extensive training on safety measures. Regular workshops have been conducted for members of the hotel associations of Odisha. A workshop to train the tour operators will be held soon so that the stakeholders are prepared to welcome the guests. A dedicated online portal will update tourists about the safety of the destination to boost their confidence to travel.

The Eco Retreat features world-class amenities for camping in luxury tents are complemented by experiences ranging from jungle trails to water sports, campfires to boat rides, cycling tours to adrenaline-pumping games, and lip-smacking food. All this comes with Odisha’s stamp of tourist safety assurance, backed by its stellar record in COVID management. The synergized application of SOPs and technology for added safety will secure tourists’ experience at every Eco Retreat.

Odisha is one state with many experiences; spiritual & heritage tourism, coastland & wetland tourism, eco-tourism, handicrafts tourism, ethnic tourism and fairs & festivals.

Mr Sailesh Agarwal, Founder & Managing Partner, Drishti Travels said, “The road trip campaign by Odisha is a welcome initiative and this will help to revive the domestic tourist movement between the two states. The tour operators from Jharkhand will promote the road trip campaigns and tourism products of Odisha.”

Mr Benjamine Simon, Managing Director, Travel Link Pvt Ltd, said, “Health and safety factors are top priorities for the state and the tourism stakeholders. All the stakeholders at every level are well prepared to welcome the tourists.”

Mr Debasish Patnaik, Director, The Crown, Bhubaneswar, said, “Odisha Tourism is completely geared up to post COVID-19. Odisha is indeed a best-kept secret and every corner of the state will delight the tourist.”

