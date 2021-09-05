In the history of Indian sports, Tokyo Paralympics will always have a special place: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that in the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo Paralympics will always have a special place. He said Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration.

The Prime Minister appreciated the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their constant support to the players. He also lauded the people of Japan, particularly Tokyo and the Japanese Government for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo #Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration.

The historic number of medals India won has filled our hearts with joy. I would like to appreciate the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their constant support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sports.

Like I had said earlier, the people of Japan, particularly Tokyo and the Japanese Government, must be lauded for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics.”