In the context of the announcement of ‘Agnipath Scheme’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Ministry has decided to give priority to ‘Agniveers’ who have completed four years under this scheme for recruitment into CAPFs and Assam Rifles

New Delhi :In the context of the announcement of ‘Agnipath Scheme’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Ministry has decided today to give priority to Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme for recruitment into CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

The Union Home Minister’s Office through tweets has said that the “‘Agnipath Yojana’ is a visionary and welcome decision of Shri Narendra Modi for the bright future of the youth. In this context, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided today to give priority to Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme for recruitment into CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

The Union Home Minister’s Office said “With this decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the youth trained under the ‘Agnipath Yojana’ will be able to contribute to the service and security of the Nation. The preparation of a detailed plan has been started based on today’s decision.