“In the coming time, Madhya Pradesh will also be self-reliant in oxygen” says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inspected the newly constructed 1000 bed temporary Covid Hospital near BORL in Bina of Sagar district on Sunday and also held a meeting related to the construction of the hospital.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is the first oxygen supply based temporary hospital in the state, where there will be a direct oxygen pipe line up to the bed. This hospital is being made fully equipped. He said that our objective is that Madhya Pradesh should also become self-reliant in the matter of availability of oxygen in future. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to be ready for every competition against Corona. In this connection, large oxygen plants are being set up in the state. He said that talks are also going on with organizations like GAIL, INOX etc. in this connection.



Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that large-scale construction work of the hospital is going on here. The industrial oxygen of Bina refinery will be converted into medical oxygen and used for patients. This is a big project which will prove to be a big boon for Covid patients from the surrounding districts including Sagar, Vidisha, Ashoknagar and Guna.



Union Minister Shri Pradhan said that in the matter of availability of oxygen, the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments are constantly working together. Soon Madhya Pradesh will become self-reliant in oxygen.



Site inspection and roadmap review



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inspected the temporary hospital site on the occasion and also reviewed the entire roadmap. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan point-wise reviewed the agency appointed for various works and works related to the hospital. He sought information about the updated status of oxygen plant, oxygen testing, construction of compressor chamber, 800 meter long pipeline of oxygen supply, shifting of compressor from Durgapur, purchase of additional standby compressors bottling plant related works. He said that oxygen requirement of other districts will also be fulfilled by setting up bottling plant here.



Covid hospital will be safe from wind, water and storm as well



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that although temporary, the hospital will be fully equipped and safe in every way. Even in the event of bad weather, this hospital will be safe from wind, water, storm, etc.



Special attention should be given to waste management



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that arrangements should be made for scientific disposal and management of solid waste management, medical waste, liquid waste etc. related to the hospital. He expressed pleasure over the fact that the work of the power sub-station has been completed before the deadline. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there should be better arrangements for food, security and housekeeping service in the temporary hospital.



Set goal for completing various projects before deadline



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that approach roads to the hospital, concrete floor in the Dome, parking and flooring in the administrative area, drain and other miscellaneous works, medical gas pipeline system, oxygen backup including fencing and septic / STP work of 150 KLD soon should be completed soon. Also, target should be set to complete the work related to the Dome, an additional Dome, electrical work and toilets in the Dome and outsourced staff within the time limit.



It may be noted that Bina Refinery will start supply at 2 BAR pressure, so as to ensure that normal oxygen is sufficient for temporary hospital beds. The 7 BAR pressure compressor being brought from Durgapur will be kept as standby pressure. Emergency backup of the oxygen cylinder will also be maintained.



Collector Shri Deepak Singh informed that, the work of Dome structure and electrification will be completed by May 25. Similarly, the work of water supply, road and concrete flooring will be completed by May 15 and the construction of oxygen pipeline at 200 points will be completed within the time-limit. He informed that all purchase orders related to furniture and other appliances have also been issued.



Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Revenue and Transport Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput, Cooperative Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria, Sagar MP Shri Raj Bahadur Singh, MLA Shri Mahesh Rai, Shri Gaurav Sirothia, Superintendent of Police Shri Atul Singh, Nodal Officer of the Temporary Hospital and Additional Collector Shri Narendra Suryavanshi and senior officials of Bharat Oman Refinery were present along with other officials.

