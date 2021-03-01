In spite of Covid Challenges, on 28th February 2021, Indian Railways surpasses last year’s Cumulative freight loading for same period corresponding

New Delhi: In spite of Covid challenges, on 28th February 2021, Indian Railways surpassed last year’s Cumulative freight loading for same period corresponding.

Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of February 2021 as well for Indian Railways. Yesterday’s loading crossed 5 million tonnes.

As on 28 February 2021 Indian Railways cumulative freight loading was 1102.17 million tonnes for this year which is higher compare to last year for the same period(1102.1 million tonnes).

On a month to month basis, upto February 28 , 2021, Indian Railways loading was 112.25 million tonnes, which is almost 10 % higher compared to loading up to February 28 of last year. (102.21 million tonnes).

On day to day basis, on 28th February, 2021, the freight loading of Indian Railways was 5.23 million tonnes, which is 36% higher compare to last year’s loading for the same date (3.83 million tonnes).

The average speed of Freight Trains in the month of February 2021 was 46.09 kmph which is more than double as compare to last year for the same month (23.01 kmph). On 28th February, the average speed of freight trains was 47.51 kmph compare to 23.17 kmph last year for the same date which is also more than double.

Also in the month of February 2021 Indian Railways earned Rs. 11096.89 crores from freight loading which is 7.7% higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 10305.02 crores). On 28th February 2021 Indian Railways earned Rs. 509.44 crores from freight loading which is 34% higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same day (Rs. 378.56 crores).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. Strong emergence of Business Development Units in Zones & Divisions, constant dialogue with the industry & logistics service providers , faster speed etc are adding to the robust growth of freight business for the Railways.

It may be noted that COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances.