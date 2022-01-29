In spite of 3rd wave’s 1st death and community spread, 71% decreasing trend in Covid-19 in Rayagada

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : Though last Thursday witnessed the 1st ever death during entire Covid-19 spike in the 3rd wave, there is a decreasing trend after a few community spread in the block of Gudari. The houses of the positive case having been considered the focal point, the entire Hazaridang & Jamuguda villages of M.K. Rai G.P. under Gudari Block were declared as micro containment areas having 28 cases of Covid-19. The entry and exit of individuals from the premises of containment areas were strictly prohibited & all the Private/Commercial establishments in containment areas remained closed.

Officers were declared to ensure smooth supply of essential/facilities in respect of Micro Containment Areas under the close supervision of Sri Sonal Jena, IAS, SDM, Gunupur. The Superintendent of Police, Rayagada made necessary arrangement for immediate deployment of adequate police force at the points of requirement. The CDM & PHO, Rayagada immediately started line listing, contact tracing and active surveillance of all suspected cases in Containment Area and otherwise as a measure of extreme precaution. Swab collection was made as per medical protocols.

From highest peak numbering 295 on last Monday, due to the pro-active measures of district administration under the leadership of Collector Sri Saroj Kumar Mishra and SP Sri Vivekananda Das, the number has come down to 85 on Friday. Hence, within these five days, the surge has decreased by almost 71%. And the given indicator points towards further decreasing trend for which the SP and Collector have urged the public to continue adhering to Covid-19 norms.