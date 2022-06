In RMS 2022-23, 187.86 LMT wheat procured (upto 26.06.2022)

New Delhi :Wheat procurement under the central pool in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 is going smoothly. Upto 26.06.2022, a quantity of 187.86 LMT of wheat has been procured, benefiting about 17.85 Lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs. 37, 852.88 crore.

Wheat Procurement in RMS 2022-23 (upto 26.06.2022)/

As on 27.06.2022

State/UT Quantity of wheat Procured (MTs) No of farmers benefitted MSP value (Rs. In Crore) PUNJAB 9646954 798851 19438.61 HARYANA 4181151 310966 8425.02 UTTAR PRADESH 333697 80709 672.40 MADHYA PRAESH 4602796 591093 9274.63 BIHAR 3522 642 7.10 RAJASTHAN 8892 816 17.92 UTTRAKHAND 2127 548 4.29 CHANDIGARH 3221 379 6.49 DELHI 1 1 0.00 GUJARAT 6 3 0.01 HIMACHAL PR. 2931 1033 5.91 J & K 252 62 0.51 TOTAL 18785550.28 1785103 37852.88

Paddy procurement under central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs. Upto 26.06.2022, a quantity of 860.82 LMT of Paddy includes Kharif Crop 755.60 LMT and Rabi Crop 105.22 LMT) has been procured, benefiting 125.36 Lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs.1,68,720.89 crore.