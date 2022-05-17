In RMS 2022-23, 180.71 LMT wheat procured from five states (upto 16.05.2022)

New Delhi :Wheat procurement under the central pool is progressing in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 in the States/UTs of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal prdaesh.
Upto 16.05.2022, a quantity of 180.71 LMT of wheat has been procured, benefiting over 16.99 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs.36,412.86 crore.
Wheat Procurement in RMS 2022-23 (upto 16.05.2022)/
As on 17.05.2022
State/UT
Quantity of wheat Procurement (MTs)
No of farmers benefitted
MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
PUNJAB
9575720
794846
19295.08
HARYANA
4071716
304324
8204.51
UTTAR PRADESH
237775
58449
479.12
MADHYA PRAESH
4174573
539471
8411.76
BIHAR
2663
499
5.37
RAJASTHAN
758
86
1.53
UTTRAKHAND
1327
401
2.67
CHANDIGARH
3221
379
6.49
DELHI
1
1
0.00
GUJARAT
6
3
0.01
HIMACHAL PR.
2887
1013
5.82
J & K
252
62
0.51
TOTAL
18070897.78
1699534
36412.86
Paddy procurement under central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs.
Upto 16.05.2022, a quantity of 777.97 LMT of Paddy (includes Kharif Crop 751.84 LMT and Rabi Crop 26.13 LMT) has been procured, benefiting 111.64 Lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs.1,52,482.46 crore.
State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22 (upto 16.05.2022)/As on 17.05.2022
State/UT
Quantity of Paddy Procurement (MTs)
No of farmers benefitted
MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
Andhra Pradesh
5174977
664522
10142.95
Telangana
7569939
1156179
14837.08
Assam
263793
31749
517.03
Bihar
4490319
642225
8801.03
Chandigarh
27286
1956
53.48
Chhattisgarh
9201000
2105972
18033.96
Gujarat
121865
25081
238.86
Haryana
5530596
310083
10839.97
Himachal Pradesh
27628
5851
54.15
Jharkhand
753394
139359
1476.65
Jammu & Kashmir
40520
8724
79.42
Karnataka
218681
73174
428.61
Kerala
581479
201751
1139.70
Madhya Pradesh
4582610
661756
8981.92
Maharashtra
1337891
471438
2622.27
Odisha
5722304
1292732
11215.72
Puducherry
336
84
0.66
Punjab
18728335
933263
36707.54
NEF (Tripura)
31249
14572
61.25
Tamil Nadu
3476501
523708
6813.94
Uttar Pradesh
6553029
947326
12843.94
Uttrakhand
1155464
78798
2264.71
West Bengal
2200620
872889
4313.22
Rajasthan
7357
563
14.42
Total
77797173
11163755
152482.46