In RMS 2022-23, 180.71 LMT wheat procured from five states (upto 16.05.2022)

New Delhi :Wheat procurement under the central pool is progressing in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 in the States/UTs of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal prdaesh.

Upto 16.05.2022, a quantity of 180.71 LMT of wheat has been procured, benefiting over 16.99 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs.36,412.86 crore.

Wheat Procurement in RMS 2022-23 (upto 16.05.2022)/

As on 17.05.2022

State/UT

Quantity of wheat Procurement (MTs)

No of farmers benefitted

MSP value (Rs. In Crore)

PUNJAB

9575720

794846

19295.08

HARYANA

4071716

304324

8204.51

UTTAR PRADESH

237775

58449

479.12

MADHYA PRAESH

4174573

539471

8411.76

BIHAR

2663

499

5.37

RAJASTHAN

758

86

1.53

UTTRAKHAND

1327

401

2.67

CHANDIGARH

3221

379

6.49

DELHI

1

1

0.00

GUJARAT

6

3

0.01

HIMACHAL PR.

2887

1013

5.82

J & K

252

62

0.51

TOTAL

18070897.78

1699534

36412.86

Paddy procurement under central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs.

Upto 16.05.2022, a quantity of 777.97 LMT of Paddy (includes Kharif Crop 751.84 LMT and Rabi Crop 26.13 LMT) has been procured, benefiting 111.64 Lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs.1,52,482.46 crore.

State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22 (upto 16.05.2022)/As on 17.05.2022

State/UT

Quantity of Paddy Procurement (MTs)

No of farmers benefitted

MSP value (Rs. In Crore)

Andhra Pradesh

5174977

664522

10142.95

Telangana

7569939

1156179

14837.08

Assam

263793

31749

517.03

Bihar

4490319

642225

8801.03

Chandigarh

27286

1956

53.48

Chhattisgarh

9201000

2105972

18033.96

Gujarat

121865

25081

238.86

Haryana

5530596

310083

10839.97

Himachal Pradesh

27628

5851

54.15

Jharkhand

753394

139359

1476.65

Jammu & Kashmir

40520

8724

79.42

Karnataka

218681

73174

428.61

Kerala

581479

201751

1139.70

Madhya Pradesh

4582610

661756

8981.92

Maharashtra

1337891

471438

2622.27

Odisha

5722304

1292732

11215.72

Puducherry

336

84

0.66

Punjab

18728335

933263

36707.54

NEF (Tripura)

31249

14572

61.25

Tamil Nadu

3476501

523708

6813.94

Uttar Pradesh

6553029

947326

12843.94

Uttrakhand

1155464

78798

2264.71

West Bengal

2200620

872889

4313.22

Rajasthan

7357

563

14.42

Total

77797173

11163755

152482.46