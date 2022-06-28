In-principle approval given for establishment of two new medical colleges

New Delhi :In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Cabinet today approved to increase the annual limit fixed for the Chief Minister’s Discretionary grant from Rs.150 crore to Rs.200 crore for the financial year 2022-23 and the coming financial years.

The Cabinet has decided to increase the MLA Area Development Fund Scheme (Capital) of Rs 1 crore 85 lakh by Rs 65 lakh in under MLA fund making it Rs 2 crore 50 lakh and Rs 35 lakh in MLA Discretionary grant of Rs 15 lakh making it Rs 50 lakhs.

Special ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore approved

The Cabinet has decided to sanction a special ex-gratia amount of Rs. one crore to the heirs of Sub-Inspector Late. Shri Rajkumar Jatav, Acting Head Constable Late. Shri Neeraj Bhargava and Constable Late Shri Santram Meena Aron police station, Guna district.

Establishment of new medical colleges

The Cabinet has granted in-principle approval to establish medical college with 100 MBBS seats admission capacity and 500-bed affiliated hospital, besides setting up of a nursing college of 60 seat admission capacity for nursing courses and a paramedical college of 60 seat admission capacity for paramedical courses in Budni Tehsil located in Sehore district.

Similarly, the Cabinet gave in-principle consent with the purpose of increasing the 100 seats of undergraduate courses for setting up a new medical college in Ujjain. With the establishment of a medical college, medical facilities are available to the people of the area, along with 100 more MBBS seats in the medical field for students of the state.

Establishment of new ITI

Approval was given for the establishment of 23 new ITIs in development blocks of the state without ITIs, creation of 437 instructor posts and 253 administrative posts proposed for the year 2022-23 and ratified the financial provision of expected non-recurring expenditure of about Rs.32 thousand 499 lakh and recurring expenditure for five years is about Rs.9,890 lakh. At present, 238 government ITIs are operating in 213 development blocks in 52 districts in the state, with an admission capacity of 44 thousand 552.

Land allotment for establishment of university

The Cabinet has approved to allocate land Khasra number 44, total area 5.115 hectares and Khasra number 45 allot 6.073 hectares (15 acres) out of total area of ​​6.082 hectares government land located at Berkheda Bondar village, Huzur tehsil, Bhopal district, to the university at free premium and one rupee as annual land rent under the conditions of the government for the establishment of the ‘National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Gandhi Nagar campus. The entire responsibility of developing the campus of NFSU will be with the University.

Rural Technology Park approved

The Cabinet gave its approval for setting up of Rural Technology Park at Morena. Approval was given to create posts for the operation of Rural Technology Park. Decision was also taken to approve Rs 50 lakh 88 thousand for the payment of salary and allowances for the operation of the park and expenditure of Rs. 1 crore 10 lakh 46 thousand for recurring / training expenses, making provision in the head available for allied organizations / training institutes of the department.

Irrigation projects

The Cabinet gave revised administrative approval to Chheetakhudri Medium Irrigation Project of Jabalpur district, cost amount Rs 434 crore 21 lakh, irrigation area 16 thousand 875 hectare and Kundalia Multipurpose Major Irrigation Project, Rajgarh district cost amount Rs 4614 crore 73 lakh, irrigated area 1 lakh 39 thousand 600 hectare.

Revised approval of 25 group water supply schemes

The Cabinet has given revised approval of 25 group water supply schemes worth Rs 11 thousand 100 crore 72 lakh in different districts of the state under Jal Jeevan Mission. Through these water supply schemes of the mission, arrangements will be made to provide tap water to the rural population of 6223 villages at their homes.

Cow sanctuary

A cow sanctuary is being operated in Cow Sanctuary Research and Production Center, Salaria district Agar Malwa in Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department. The purpose of the operation of the sanctuary is to produce cow products and conduct research on cows along with rearing of stray cows. Developing the sanctuary as a tourist center and making it a self-supporting model is in the priority of the government. Manufacture of cow products, marketing, development of cow tourism, green fodder development, breed improvement, and many employment oriented activities will be conducted in the sanctuary after contract between Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Livestock Promotion Board and Shri Gau-Seva Teerth-Dham Pathmeda, District Jalore Rajasthan for running the sanctuary. The Cabinet decided that a contract should be signed between Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Livestock Promotion Board and Shri Gau-Seva Teerth-Dham Pathmeda, District Jalore, Rajasthan for the operation of the cow sanctuary research and production center, Salaria in the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department.

Duration of Investment Promotion Assistance Scheme extended

The cabinet has extended the effectiveness period of the scheme from 1st April 2018 to 31st March 2022 for the units starting commercial production from 1st April 2018 to 3rd June 2022 in the provisions issued by the departmental order for the benefit of Investment Promotion Assistance Scheme. The units, which will invest 75 percent of their proposed investment by the last date i.e. June 30, 2022, were given time till March 31, 2023 to start commercial production and avail the benefits of the proposed assistance.

Increase in rate of tendu patta

The cabinet approved the decision to increase the collection rate of tendu leaves to Rs 3 thousand per standard sack for the year 2022 and till further orders. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had announced to increase the collection rate of tendu leaves from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 3,000 per standard bag in the conference of forest committees on April 22, 2022. A target of collecting 16 lakh 29 thousand standard bags of tendu leaves has been set for the year 2022, due to which the collectors will get an additional remuneration of Rs.89 crore.

Decision to set up State Statistical Commission

On the recommendation of the Kundu Task Force Committee, it was decided by the Council of Ministers to constitute the State Statistical Commission. The Kundu Task Force was constituted to submit recommendations for the strengthening of the statistical system in the state. Its recommendations include a proposal to constitute a State Statistical Commission on the lines of the National Statistical Commission. The Commission will be headed by an eminent statistical expert having 20 years of experience in this field. In the Commission, 1 member will be nominated by the State Government and maximum 6 members will be special invitees as subject experts.

Disposal of assets

The cabinet decided that after the highest tender amount of one crore 89 lakh one thousand 955, which is more than the reserve price amount of 1 crore 32 lakh for the disposal of 1730 square meter land assets at Survey No. 375, 376 and 394 of Revenue Department’s Village Sirol District Gwalior, the action of contract/registry would be done by the District Collector to sell it and after depositing 100% of the tender amount by the H-One tenderer.

The Council of Ministers has decided that proceedings of the contract / registry would be done by the District Collector for parcel number 01 and 02 located in Vinod Mill Asset Sheet No. 1738, the total area is 19 thousand 69 square meter and 17 thousand 529 square meter respectively. Among the tenders invited by the Revenue Department for the disposal of parcels the financial bid amount of the tenderers and their bid in the e-auction was found to be highest. Therefore the H-One tenderer’s highest bid amount of Rs.25 crore 41 lakh 20 thousand for Parcel-1, which is more than the reserve price amount of Rs.16 crore 76 lakh and the highest tender amount of 24 crore 61 lakh 68 thousand rupees for Parcel-2, which is more than the reserve price amount of 15 crore 43 lakh rupees, were sanctioned and it was decided that the district collector would take action for their contract/registry for their sale after 100 percent bid amount is deposited by H-One tenderer.

Approval of tariff obtained from Omkareshwar Solar Power Park through competitive process

The cabinet approved the tariff received from Omkareshwar Solar Energy Park through a competitive process. Floating solar power project will be developed in Omkareshwar reservoir. Floating solar project does not require land, so the land can be used for other purposes. Cleaning solar panels requires 5 kilo liters per wash, per megawtt, which can only be obtained from underground water. The evaporation of water is reduced by 60 to 70 percent due to the floating platform. This will result in an annual saving of about 32.4 million cubic meters of water. This does not lead to land acquisition or displacement. The power generation in a floating project is 10 percent more than that of a project installed on land.

Other decisions

The Council of Ministers gave ex-facto approval to the Commercial Tax Department order dated 13 March 2022 regarding the exemption of SGST to the film “The Kashmir Files” in which reimbursement of an amount equivalent to State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) has been provided for exemption in tax provided to the cine audience.