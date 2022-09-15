In Football, India beat Nepal 4-0 to clinch SAFF U-17 Championship Title in Colombo

In football, India clinched the SAFF under-17 Championship title, defeating Nepal 4-0 in the final in Colombo yesterday evening, September 14.

Boby Singh, Korou Singh, captain Vanlalpeka Guite, and Aman scored a goal each, to shape a resounding victory in India’s favour. With this win, India retains the title.

In the group league, Nepal defeated India 3-1. However, in the final, India produced a clinical performance, to lift the title for the fourth time.

India captain Vanlalpeka Guite was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, while goalkeeper Sahil won the Best Goalkeeper awards.