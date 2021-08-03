In Chhattisgarh, 2.01 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed thatin Chhattisgarh, nearly 2.01 crore total beneficiaries including 7.19 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Households are covered by the State Government of Chhattisgarh for receiving the NFSA beneficiaries.Presently under NFSA, a total of about 79.51 crore beneficiaries in the country are covered by the States/UTs for receiving the monthly benefits of highly subsidized foodgrains.

As per the requirements of State of Chhattisgarh, only Rice is allocated to the State, and the details of allocations made during the last three years and the current year are as below:

S. No. Year Quantity of Rice allocated to State of Chhattisgarh (in Lakh Metric Tons) 1. 2018-19 13.84 2. 2019-20 13.84 3. 2020-21 13.84 4. 2021-22 4.61 (upto July, 2021)

Under National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013, only foodgrains namely Rice, Wheat and Coarsegrains are allocated to all States/UTs including Chhattisgarh for distribution to NFSA beneficiaries, through Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

Under the NFSA, the foodgrains namely Rice, Wheat and Coarsegrains are distributed to eligible beneficiaries/ households at the highly subsidized Central Issue Price (CIP) of Rs. 3,2, and 1 per kg respectively in all States/UTs including Chhattisgarh. However, Chhattisgarh State as per their local requirements is only distributing rice to its beneficiaries.

As per provisions of the Food Security (Assistance to State Government) Rules, 2015 on 17.08.2015, the rate of fair price shop dealers margin is Rs.70 per quintal for 23 General category States including Chhattisgarh and Rs.143 per quintal for 13 Special category States. In addition to this, additional dealers margin of at the rate of Rs.17 per quintal is provided to all States/UTs including Chhattisgarh for distribution of foodgrains through ePoS devices. These FPS Dealers Margin and Additional Dealers Margin for e-PoS devices are shared between Central and State/UT Government on 50:50 basis with General Category States and 75:25 basis with Special Category States/UTs.

The responsibility for payment of margin to fair price shop dealers rests with the concerned State Government. As per Rules, the State Government shall ensure the payment of fair price shop dealers’ margin in advance by way of adjusting the same in prices of foodgrains to be paid by fair price shop dealers, or through other appropriate mechanism. If the price of foodgrains payable by fair price shop dealers in any State or Union territory is lower than the fair price shop dealers’ margin, the State Government shall ensure upfront payment of margin, in full, to fair price shop dealers.