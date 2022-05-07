In a statewide joint drive against drunken driving by OdishaOdisha Police and Transport Department on Friday night a total of 466 people were detected driving under influence of alcohol

Cuttack: In a state wide joint drive against drunken driving by Odisha Police and Transport Department on Friday night a total of 466 people were detected driving under influence of alcohol. In accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court Committee on Road safety a total of 179 driving licenses (DLs) were suspended.

Police and RTO staff detained 377 vehicles of the offenders. In strict action 378 drunk drivers were arrested by Police.

The September 2019 amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mentions that in the case of drunken driving, first-time offenders will face imprisonment up to six months and/or fine up to Rs.10, 000. The second offence, if within two years, can lead to up to two years prison term and/or fine of Rs. 15,000.

Despite a set of strict laws and regulations, drunk driving continues to be one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India. As many as 246 road accidents took place in 2021 in the state due to drunken driving. A total of 83 people lost their lives in these incidents and 251 were injured.

After going easy on drunken driving during Covid pandemic in view of the health hazards associated with breath analyser test, the enforcement squads is conducting such drives at regular intervals.