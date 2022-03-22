In a first, Padma awardees 2022 visit National War Memorial, New Delhi

New Delhi: In a new initiative taken by the Government, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Padma award winners for the year 2022 visited the National War Memorial (NWM), New Delhi for the first time, on March 22, 2022. President Shri Ram Nath Kovind had conferred two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 21, 2022. The Civil Investiture Ceremony–II is scheduled to be held on March 28, 2022. Those who visited NWM include Padma Bhushan winners Shri Devendra Jhajharia & Shri Sachchidanand Swami and Padma Shri winners Sardar Jagjit Singh Dardi, Shri Kaajee Singh and Pandit Ram Dayal Sharma.

The awardees went around the memorial, paying floral tributes to the Armed Forces personnel who, since Independence, have made supreme sacrifice to protect the nation’s borders. The awardees appreciated the Government’s initiative of organising the visit to NWM and its efforts to popularise the monument as a place for people, especially the youth, to visit. The awardees were of the view that the visit to the memorial helps in inculcating the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage & sacrifice and instils the feeling of nationalism.

“The NWM is an important monument as it will be a source of inspiration for generations to come. It has gained wider popularity because youth can now pay their respects and know more about their role models with just a click of a button from anywhere through the Virtual Museum. The digital kiosks set up within the NWM premises is another good initiative,” said Padma Shri award winner (Trade & Industry) Sardar Jagjit Singh Dardi.

Another Padma Shri recipient (Art) Shri Kaajee Singh appreciated the distinct design and architecture of NWM and thanked both the President and the Prime Minister for providing such a unique opportunity for them to closely experience the gallant deeds of the Armed Forces.

The NWM was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019. It stands testimony to the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers since Independence. The monument houses the eternal flame which exemplifies the supreme sacrifice made by a soldier in the line of duty thus making him immortal. Since its inauguration, all homage ceremonies are conducted only at the NWM, including those on National Days. Every evening, Next-of-Kin (NoK) ceremony is held during which NoK of a fallen hero lays wreath at the Memorial, remembering the supreme sacrifice made by the soldier. Dignitaries from home and abroad visit the NWM as part of their schedule and pay homage to the country’s brave hearts.