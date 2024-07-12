In a First, IIM Sambalpur to offer mentoring to Small Business Owners in the vernacular language

Sambalpur: In order to transform and promote business while preserving culture and heritage, IIM Sambalpur organized second edition of a 12-day weekend certificate programme called the ‘ Small Business Management Training Programme’ for Master Weavers of Western Odisha in support with SIDBI. Conducted under the aegis of the Centre for Responsible Business, the programme is focused on various subjects including design, digital marketing, GST, Financial Management, Operation and communication skills. Approximately 25 Master Weavers are going through the training with a focus on to up market through digital platform such as Flipkart Amazon and ONDC.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, emphasized the institute’s commitment to acknowledging and supporting India’s indigenous handloom industry. He highlighted that prior to British colonization, India was responsible for 25% of the world’s textile production, a stark contrast to the current scenario where this contribution has dwindled to less than 3%.

Prof. Jaiswal further said, “We believe the textile industry is crucial for India’s development. With an aim to promote marketing and distribution, we took the first step to partner with Flipkart. However, we soon realized that our skilled master weavers and artisans require fundamental business knowledge in areas such as GST and invoicing, marketing to deliver business training and all faculties teaches the subject such as Marketing Management, Financial Management, Operations, Strategy etc. in Odia languages. This pioneering effort makes IIM Sambalpur the first management institute in India to offer business education in the vernacular language, with a specific focus on supporting local enterprises.”

Prof. Jaiswal further informed, “The upcoming phase of training is designed to enhance their skills in market creation. The curriculum includes instruction on the five Ps of marketing (Product, Price, Place, Promotion, and Place) and an exploration of global market trends. To facilitate this process, incubation support is deemed necessary. Consequently, the initiation of a startup aimed at global product marketing is underway. The ultimate objective is to establish a ‘Bunkar Valley,’ akin to Silicon Valley, with a specific emphasis on elevating India’s weaving industry on the global stage.”

Shri. Akshay Sunil Agrawal, DM & Collector, Sambalpur, emphasizes the significance of comprehending sustainability challenges in India and said, “There exists a notable generation gap, and our aim should not only be to survive but to thrive. Understanding market demands, trends, and bridging information and economic disparities are crucial. The prosperity of artisans, such as those in Sambalpur, hinges on efficient marketing, product packaging, and awareness of fashion trends. Initiatives like this, which integrate feedback and interactive sessions, play a vital role in tackling challenges and devising solutions.”

Shri. Ramkrishna Meher, National Awardee, Handloom (2015), World Craft Council Awardee (UNESCO- 2018) said, “Many artists and scientists from around the world have come to this region to learn the art of weaving. However, this weaving technique cannot be done using any machinery or computers. It is only possible through the weavers themselves. IIM Sambalpur is making efforts to train the weavers and help their products reach international markets. Through initiative from IIM Sambalpur, significant changes have come in the lives of the weavers. This has helped in preserving the weaving culture, advancing the tradition, and empowering the weavers.”

Dr. Surendra Meher, National Awardee (1991), three times UNESCO Awardee said, “The Sambalpuri weaving art has a distinct identity across India and the world. This is not recent but dates back to the 14th century. Sambalpuri weaving is the intellectual property of the weavers. Along with Sambalpuri sarees, the culture, traditions, and practices of this region are deeply intertwined. No machine can replace the place of weavers in the art of weaving. Dr. Meher advised the weavers to create high-quality sarees and uphold the dignity of the weaving art. IIM Sambalpur is playing an integral role in transforming lives of weaver community and safeguarding the rich heritage of Odisha.”

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Prof. Sumita Sindhi. The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Bhairab Chandra Patra.