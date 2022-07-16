In 35 months, Over 6.56 Crore new tap water connections Provided under Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi : As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, MyGov has organised ‘Sabka Vikas’ Mahaquiz series to create awareness on key flagship schemes amongst citizens. The 4th Quiz in this series is based on Jal Jeevan Mission.

The online quiz started on 1st July and will continue upto 20th July, 2022. Anyone can participate in the quiz by clicking on link https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/sabka-vikas-mahaquiz/ . A time slot of 200 seconds is allotted to answer 10 questions. State-specific questions are put out in 12 regional languages, ie., English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Participants stand a chance to win cash prize.

The quiz sensitizes participants about ‘Har Ghar Jal’ programme, Jal Jeevan Mission, importance of safe drinking water and how one can avail the benefits under this programme. Jal Jeevan Mission invites public, beneficiaries and various stakeholders across the country, to participate and test their knowledge on water and issues related to it. Top-scoring 1,000 participants will be given cash award of Rs. 2,000/- each.

Jal Jeevan Mission was announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 15th August 2019. Jal Jeevan Mission is implemented in partnership with States/ UTs for ensuring tap water supply to every rural household in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis by 2024.

On 15th August 2019, out of total 18.93 Crore rural households, only 3.23 Crore (17%) households had access to tap water connection. Thus, the remaining 15.70 Crore families were dependant on river, well, pond, stand post and spring for their daily water needs.

In 35 months, JJM, has provided over 6.56 Crore new tap water connections. Today, over 51% of the rural population in the country are getting potable water.

For more information on Jal Jeevan Mission, a dedicated Mobile App (Android Only) can be downloaded from:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dhwaniris.jjm

JJM Website can also be reached at https://jaljeevanmission.gov.in/ .