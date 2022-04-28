In 13 days, J&K Bank registers over 20000 pilgrims for Shri Amarnathji Yatra -2022

SRINAGAR : Indicative of growing response to Shri Amarnathji Yatra – 2022, J&K Bank has registered 20,599 devotees from across the country in just 13 working days since registrations opened on 11th April. The Yatra to Himalayan cave of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine is scheduled to take place for 43 days, from 30th June to 11th August, 2022.

Commenting on the response, MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash said, “Since Yatra is resuming two years after the advent of Covid19, we expect good spike this year in the number of pilgrims visiting Shri Amarnathji Cave. And I am happy to see that we are facilitating their easy and smooth registration through dedicated counters set up for their assistance at our designated business units across the country.”

While wishing good health and smooth pilgrimage to all the devotees embarking on the holy Yatra this year, he added, “Besides, we have put in place two Special Counters, Four ATMs and Two Micro-ATMs along the Yatra-route to provide basic banking facilities to the pilgrims during the Yatra.”

“It is very heartening to see devotees getting themselves registered in large numbers for this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra”, said President Syed Rais Maqbool on the occasion, adding, “With public convenience at the heart of our services, I request devotees planning to undertake the Yatra this year to get themselves registered comfortably from any of our 90 designated business units after completion of the requisite documentation. The registration will remain open till 3rd August, 2022.”

Notably, after registering at the Bank’s Vaashi business unit in Mumbai, a lady pilgrim from Kamothe village said, “We are a group of 15 people who had come for Yatra registration here at J&K Bank Vaashi branch. We are very thankful to the Bank and its staff because the arrangements and assistance are so good that in future also we would like to get ourselves registered from J&K Bank branch only.”

Meanwhile, the devotees are required to submit Application form along with four passport sized photographs and prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate, issued by the Authorized Doctor/Medical Institution. Every Yatra Permit costs Rs 120 and bears different colours for each day and route. As per the quota allotted by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the Bank is supposed to register over 162000 pilgrims.