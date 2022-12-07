Improving the System of learning through Artificial Intelligence/ Machine learning are essential in achieving National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

New Delhi :The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 highlights the importance of focusing on student learning outcomes and making quality education accessible, affordable, equitable and inclusive. Every student or learner is unique in their areas of interest and analytical abilities and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities in pedagogy and course curation are essential in achieving NEP objectives and in making education delivery efficient and inclusive.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revamped the existing curriculum and launched outcome based Model curriculum for Diploma, Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses in Engineering and PGDM/MBA. AICTE has also prepared Model curriculum for courses in Emerging Areas like (i) Artificial Intelligence (AI), (ii) Internet of Things (IoT), (iii) Block Chain, (iv) Robotics, (v) Quantum Computing (vi) Data Science (vii) Cyber Security (viii) 3D Printing and Design and (ix) Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) etc., and permitted in engineering institutes from academic year 2020-21.

AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy is one such initiative that has been conducting quality faculty development program for imparting/upgrading faculty knowledge in emerging areas including AI and ML, in collaboration with academia and industry. AICTE has also developed a tool called ‘AICTE Translation Automation Artificial Intelligence Tool’ to make learning resources available in different regional languages.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.