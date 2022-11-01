Improvement and upgradation work sanctioned for Rs.1841.92 crore for the Moradabad – Thakurwada – Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting two states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

New Delhi : Improvement and upgradation work has been sanctioned under EPC mode at a cost of Rs.1841.92 crore for the Moradabad – Thakurwada – Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting the two states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (including Moradabad and Kashipur bypass of Moradabad and Amroha district) .

In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said this improvement work of 33.724 km length (including flexible pavement) will be completed in a period of 2 years. By connecting Moradabad Bypass Corridor NH-734 i.e. Moradabad-Kashipur highway, the travel time will be significantly reduced.

The Minister said the traffic from Delhi to Meerut, Bareilly and Moradabad will be smooth and it will further connect to Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve via Ramnagar.