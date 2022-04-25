Importer in Kandla Heroin Case arrested by DRI

New Delhi : Officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are currently examining a consignment, imported by an Uttarakhand based firm at Kandla Port. The consignment arrived at Kandla Port from Bander Abbas port, Iran. The consignment, imported in 17 containers (10,318 bags), has gross weight of 394 MT and was declared as “gypsum powder”.

So far, 205.6 kg of heroin, valued at Rs. 1439 crores in illicit market, has been recovered. The detailed examination of the consignment is still undergoing at the port.

During investigation, the importer was not found at the registered address in Uttarakhand. Accordingly, a manhunt was launched across the country to nab the importer. DRI conducted searches at various locations across India to locate the importer. The importer was changing locations and hiding to evade identification. However, persistent and vigorous efforts yielded results and the importer was located in a small village in Punjab. The importer tried to resist and flee, but he was nabbed by the DRI officers.

On the basis of enquiry done so far, DRI has arrested the said importer under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 and he has been produced before the Hon’ble Court of Special Duty Magistrate, Amritsar on 24.04.2022. The Court has granted transit remand to enable the DRI officers to produce the importer before the jurisdictional Court at Bhuj.

Further investigation in the case is under progress.